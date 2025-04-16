Seaborne cops seize P2.8M worth of smuggled cigarettes

COTABATO CITY — Seaborne policemen seized P2.8 million worth of Indonesian cigarettes that were set to be delivered by seafarers to a seaside village in Zamboanga City on Sunday, April 13.

Radio reports in Cotabato City on Wednesday, April 16, stated that a police team intercepted a small boat carrying 53 large cases of imported cigarettes before it could approach the beachfront of Barangay Santa Barbara in Zamboanga City.

Officials from the Police Regional Office-9 and the Zamboanga City Police Office said the three men tasked to deliver the P2.8 million worth of Indonesian cigarettes were detained by the seaborne police team, following a tip from confidential informants about the planned delivery to local traders.

Brig. Gen. Roel Rodolfo, director of PRO-9, expressed gratitude to the tipsters whose information led to the swift interception of the illegal shipment.

Zamboanga City police said the seized imported cigarettes will be turned over to the Bureau of Customs for proper disposition.