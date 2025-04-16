^

Nation

Seaborne cops seize P2.8M worth of smuggled cigarettes

John Unson - Philstar.com
April 16, 2025 | 4:51pm
Seaborne cops seize P2.8M worth of smuggled cigarettes
Map of Zamboanga City.
Wikimedia

COTABATO CITY — Seaborne policemen seized P2.8 million worth of Indonesian cigarettes that were set to be delivered by seafarers to a seaside village in Zamboanga City on Sunday, April 13. 

Radio reports in Cotabato City on Wednesday, April 16, stated that a police team intercepted a small boat carrying 53 large cases of imported cigarettes before it could approach the beachfront of Barangay Santa Barbara in Zamboanga City.

Officials from the Police Regional Office-9 and the Zamboanga City Police Office said the three men tasked to deliver the P2.8 million worth of Indonesian cigarettes were detained by the seaborne police team, following a tip from confidential informants about the planned delivery to local traders.

Brig. Gen. Roel Rodolfo, director of PRO-9, expressed gratitude to the tipsters whose information led to the swift interception of the illegal shipment.

Zamboanga City police said the seized imported cigarettes will be turned over to the Bureau of Customs for proper disposition.

ZAMBOANGA CITY
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Metro Manila&rsquo;s water dependence on Angat Dam to drop 86 percent

Metro Manila’s water dependence on Angat Dam to drop 86 percent

By Bella Cariaso | 2 days ago
Metro Manila’s water dependence on Angat Dam will go down to 86 percent once the Wawa Dam in Rizal becomes operational,...
Nation
fbtw
Maguindanao town placed under Comelec control

Maguindanao town placed under Comelec control

By Mayen Jaymalin | 18 hours ago
Maguindanao del Sur’s capital town Buluan has been placed under the control of the Commission on Elections due...
Nation
fbtw
LTFRB cracks down on &lsquo;kamote&rsquo; drivers

LTFRB cracks down on ‘kamote’ drivers

By Christine Boton | 18 hours ago
Following the call of President Marcos for motorists to observe patience and discipline to avoid incidents of road rage, the...
Nation
fbtw
DENR confiscates P3.6M worth of illegal chainsaws in buy-bust

DENR confiscates P3.6M worth of illegal chainsaws in buy-bust

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 5 hours ago
The DENR and police seized P3.6 million of smuggled counterfeit chainsaws in a buy-bust at Eseki Industrial Enterprises Corp.’s...
Nation
fbtw
7 cops in Kerwin slay attempt face gun raps

7 cops in Kerwin slay attempt face gun raps

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
The Leyte police has filed charges of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition as well as violation of the nationwide...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Remains of OFWs from quake-hit Myanmar home soon

Remains of OFWs from quake-hit Myanmar home soon

By Mayen Jaymalin | 18 hours ago
The remains of the two overseas Filipino workers who died in Myanmar following a 7.7-magnitude earthquake will be repatriated...
Nation
fbtw
Fugitive in Interpol notice nabbed at NAIA

Fugitive in Interpol notice nabbed at NAIA

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
A man who is on the red notice list of the International Criminal Police Organization was arrested at the Ninoy Aquino...
Nation
fbtw
13 hurt in NLEX smashup

13 hurt in NLEX smashup

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 18 hours ago
Thirteen people were injured after a passenger bus crashed into a van and a dump truck along the southbound lane of the North...
Nation
fbtw
Pasay mayoral bet under fire over racist &lsquo;bumbay&rsquo; remark

Pasay mayoral bet under fire over racist ‘bumbay’ remark

By Mayen Jaymalin | 18 hours ago
Another local candidate in the May midterm elections is under fire for making discriminatory and racist remarks against Indian...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with