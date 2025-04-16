5.7-magnitude quake rattles Sarangani
MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 5.7 earthquake shook the province of Sarangani early Wednesday morning, April 16.
Phivolcs said the epicenter of the quake was located 55 kilometers southwest of the town of Maitum, located in a mountainous and sparsely populated area. The quake struck at 5:42 a.m.
The quake was tectonic in origin and had a depth of focus of 1 kilometer.
Reported intensities
These are the reported intensities felt in Sarangani and nearby areas, which refer to the reports of people who felt the earthquake.
Intensity 4 (moderately strong)
- Kiamba, Sarangani
- T'boli, Banga, Surallah and Tupi, South Cotabato
Intensity 3 (weak)
- Maitum, Glan, Malungon, Malapatan and Alabel, Sarangani
- City of General Santos
- Norala, City of Koronadal, Santo Niño and Polomolok, South Cotabato
Intensity 2 (slightly felt)
- Maasim, Sarangani
- Lake Sebu, Tantangan, and Tampakan, South Cotabato
- City of Davao
Instrumental intensities
Ground shaking measured by instruments or instrumental intensities, were also observed in the following areas, according to Phivolcs:
Intensity 4 (moderately strong)
- Kiamba, Sarangani
- T'Boli, Banga, Surallah and Tupi, South Cotabato
- Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat
Intensity 3 (weak)
- Maitum, Glan and Alabel, Sarangani
- Columbio, Esperanza and Isulan, Sultan Kudarat
- Norala, City of Koronadal, Santo Nino, Lake Sebu, Polomolok and Tampakan, South Cotabato
- City of General Santos
Intensity 2 (slightly felt)
- Maasim, Sarangani
- Bagumbayan and President Quirino, Sultan Kudarat
- City of Davao
Intensity 1 (scarcely perceptible)
- City of Kidapawan and M'lang, Cotabato
- Kalilangan, Bukidnon
- Magsaysay and Matanao, Davao del Sur
- Kapatagan, Lanao del Sur
- City of Zamboanga
Phivolcs explained that reported intensities vary from instrumental readings, as they are based on people's experiences and the observed effects on structures and the surrounding environment.
State seismologists warned the public about potential damage and aftershocks following the quake.
