5.7-magnitude quake rattles Sarangani

The epicenter of the earthquake was located 55 kilometers southwest of the town of Maitum, Sarangani.

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 5.7 earthquake shook the province of Sarangani early Wednesday morning, April 16.

Phivolcs said the epicenter of the quake was located 55 kilometers southwest of the town of Maitum, located in a mountainous and sparsely populated area. The quake struck at 5:42 a.m.

The quake was tectonic in origin and had a depth of focus of 1 kilometer.

Reported intensities

These are the reported intensities felt in Sarangani and nearby areas, which refer to the reports of people who felt the earthquake.

Intensity 4 (moderately strong)

Kiamba, Sarangani

T'boli, Banga, Surallah and Tupi, South Cotabato

Intensity 3 (weak)

Maitum, Glan, Malungon, Malapatan and Alabel, Sarangani

City of General Santos

Norala, City of Koronadal, Santo Niño and Polomolok, South Cotabato

Intensity 2 (slightly felt)

Maasim, Sarangani

Lake Sebu, Tantangan, and Tampakan, South Cotabato

City of Davao

Instrumental intensities

Ground shaking measured by instruments or instrumental intensities, were also observed in the following areas, according to Phivolcs:

Intensity 4 (moderately strong)

Kiamba, Sarangani

T'Boli, Banga, Surallah and Tupi, South Cotabato

Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat

Intensity 3 (weak)

Maitum, Glan and Alabel, Sarangani

Columbio, Esperanza and Isulan, Sultan Kudarat

Norala, City of Koronadal, Santo Nino, Lake Sebu, Polomolok and Tampakan, South Cotabato

City of General Santos

Intensity 2 (slightly felt)

Maasim, Sarangani

Bagumbayan and President Quirino, Sultan Kudarat

City of Davao

Intensity 1 (scarcely perceptible)

City of Kidapawan and M'lang, Cotabato

Kalilangan, Bukidnon

Magsaysay and Matanao, Davao del Sur

Kapatagan, Lanao del Sur

City of Zamboanga

Phivolcs explained that reported intensities vary from instrumental readings, as they are based on people's experiences and the observed effects on structures and the surrounding environment.

State seismologists warned the public about potential damage and aftershocks following the quake.