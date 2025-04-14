^

Nation

Cops seize P1.5-M worth of shabu in South Cotabato operation

John Unson - Philstar.com
April 14, 2025 | 6:43pm
Cops seize P1.5-M worth of shabu in South Cotabato operation
Map of Polomolok, South Cotabato.
OpenStreetMap / Wikimedia

COTABATO CITY— A police anti-narcotics team seized P1.5 million worth of shabu from two suspected drug traffickers during an entrapment operation in Barangay Glamang, Polomolok, South Cotabato on Friday night, April 11.

Officials from the South Cotabato Provincial Police Office and Brig. Gen. Arnold Ardiente, director of the Police Regional Office-12, told reporters on Monday, April 14, that the 23-year-old male suspect and his 19-year-old female accomplice are both detained and will be prosecuted for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The detained male drug peddler is from Datu Anggal town, Maguindanao del Sur, while his accomplice hails from Barangay Aflik, Tboli, South Cotabato.

The suspects were immediately detained after selling 226.5 grams of shabu, worth P1.5 million, to non-uniformed policemen during an entrapment operation in Barangay Glamang, Polomolok.

Besides shabu, policemen also confiscated from the duo a .45 caliber pistol. They also impounded the black Suzuki wagon of the two suspects they had used in transporting shabu to contacts in towns in the neighboring Sultan Kudarat and South Cotabato provinces.

COTABATO
