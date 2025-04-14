LGUs praised for backing Philippine-US Marine exercise in BARMM

Members of the Philippines' and United States' armed forces attend the closing ceremony of the Philippine-US Marine Exercise 2025 at Camp Iranun in Barira, Maguindanao del Norte on Friday, April 11, 2025.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Philippine Marine and Army officials commended local government units (LGUs) in Maguindanao del Norte for their crucial support during the recently concluded Philippine-US Marine Exercise 2025, held from March 31 to April 11.

The Marine Exercise 2025 featured combat drills, long-range nighttime target shooting, and simulated ship-to-shore offensives. It involved Philippine and US Marines, personnel from the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BARMM), the Philippine Coast Guard, and the Philippine Navy.

The closing ceremony was held on April 11 at Camp Iranun in Barangay Tugaig, Barira town.

Major Gen. Arturo Rojas, commandant of the Philippine Marine Corps, attributed the success of the exercise to the dedication of Philippine and US Marine officials and personnel.

Rojas also thanked Major Gen. Donald Gumiran of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division and Lt. Gen. Antonio Nafarrete of the Western Mindanao Command for their support in advancing the initiative.

“We are also grateful to the local government units in Maguindanao del Norte for supporting the activity,” Rojas said on April 14.

LGUs' role. The LGUs facilitated the exercise, which involved units of the Philippine Navy’s 1st Marine Brigade stationed across multiple towns in Maguindanao del Norte, including Matanog, Barira, Sultan Kudarat, Sultan Mastura, Datu Odin Sinsuat, and Datu Blah Sinsuat. These units operate under the command of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division.

Captain Carter Collins of the US Marines’ 2nd Battalion, 1st US Marine Regiment, and Col. Zaldy Dioneda, deputy commander of the 1st Marine Brigade, were among those present at the closing ceremony.

Lt. Gen. Nafarrete and Major Gen. Gumiran separately acknowledged Chief Minister Abdulrauf G. Macacua of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) for his leadership in rallying constituent LGUs to support the exercise. Nafarrete highlighted how local executives contributed to ensuring its smooth conduct.