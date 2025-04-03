P18M worth of cannabis torched in Benguet

BAGUIO CITY — Operatives from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Benguet, along with local policemen, torched around 90,000 fully grown marijuana plants discovered in separate lots covering a total area of 9,000 square meters on Wednesday, April 2, in Sitio Loccok, Barangay Badeo, Kibungan, Benguet.

PDEA-Cordillera Director Derrick Arnold Carreon estimated the marijuana haul to be worth P18 million.

Carreon detailed that operatives discovered 50,000 plants at the first plantation, valued at P10 million, and around 40,000 plants worth P8 million at the second plantation.

He lamented, however, that operatives were unable to catch any cultivators.