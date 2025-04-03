^

Nation

P18M worth of cannabis torched in Benguet

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
April 3, 2025 | 6:49pm
P18M worth of cannabis torched in Benguet
Cannabis plant.
Image by 7raysmarketing from Pixabay

BAGUIO CITY — Operatives from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Benguet, along with local policemen, torched around 90,000 fully grown marijuana plants discovered in separate lots covering a total area of 9,000 square meters on Wednesday, April 2, in Sitio Loccok, Barangay Badeo, Kibungan, Benguet.

PDEA-Cordillera Director Derrick Arnold Carreon estimated the marijuana haul to be worth P18 million.

Carreon detailed that operatives discovered 50,000 plants at the first plantation, valued at P10 million, and around 40,000 plants worth P8 million at the second plantation.

He lamented, however, that operatives were unable to catch any cultivators.

BENGUET

PDEA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

BI: Scam hubs target Fil-Ams

By Evelyn Macairan | 20 hours ago
Scam hub operators are reportedly targeting Filipino Americans, according to the Bureau of Immigration.
Nation
fbtw
Calabarzon workers to receive 2nd tranche of wage hike

Calabarzon workers to receive 2nd tranche of wage hike

By Mayen Jaymalin | 20 hours ago
Minimum wage earners in Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon  will receive the second tranche of the salary increase...
Nation
fbtw
Murder charges filed vs Antipolo road rage shooter

Murder charges filed vs Antipolo road rage shooter

By Ed Amoroso | 20 hours ago
Police yesterday filed an amended complaint against the shooter in the Antipolo road rage incident that resulted in the death...
Nation
fbtw
Wage increase under review &ndash; Palace

Wage increase under review – Palace

By Alexis Romero | 20 hours ago
Malacañang is leaving it up to the regional wage boards to review workers’ salaries amid calls for a legislated...
Nation
fbtw
Man held in Pasig for sextortion

Man held in Pasig for sextortion

By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
A man who was arrested in Pasig City is facing a slew of criminal cases for allegedly making public the sex videos of...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Western Visayas police forms Boracay anti-vice unit

By Jennifer Rendon | 20 hours ago
The Western Visayas police has created a unit that will go after criminals on Boracay Island in Malay, Aklan.
Nation
fbtw

Western Visayas police forms Boracay anti-vice unit

By Jennifer Rendon | 20 hours ago
The Western Visayas police has created a unit that will go after criminals on Boracay Island in Malay, Aklan.
Nation
fbtw
Abra police chief replaced

Abra police chief replaced

By Artemio Dumlao | 20 hours ago
The police chief of Abra has been replaced following violent incidents that have occurred in the province since the start...
Nation
fbtw
Cebu bettor wins P19.41 million lotto pot

Cebu bettor wins P19.41 million lotto pot

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 20 hours ago
A lone bettor in Catmon, Cebu won the jackpot in the 6/42 Regular Lotto draw on Tuesday night, according to the Philippine...
Nation
fbtw
Arrested gun ban violators now 2,105

Arrested gun ban violators now 2,105

By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
Up to 2,105 people have been arrested for violating the nationwide gun ban imposed by the Commission on Elections for the...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with