Finance chief says idle PhilHealth funds tapped for 'Bayanihan 3'

Philstar.com
April 2, 2025 | 7:59pm
MANILA, Philippines — Finance Secretary Ralph Recto stressed the government’s move to employ unused funds from the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) aimed to ease the national debt burden and aide economic recovery without resorting to new taxes or securing additional loans.

Recto described the move as a “fiscally responsible Bayanihan 3” during Wednesday’s oral arguments before the Supreme Court on the transfer of idle funds from the state insurer to the national treasury.

He said the initiative was both practical and necessary, adding that the scale of the economic challenges the country continues to face nearly four years after the COVID-19 pandemic triggered the worst postwar downturn.

“We’re still recovering from the pandemic that gave us the hardest economic blow — a contraction of 9.5% in 2020 — the lowest since post-World War II,” Recto said.

He pointed out that when President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. assumed office in 2022, the national debt had already surged by P6.8 trillion.

“This surpasses the combined debt of all previous administrations, bringing our debt-to-GDP ratio from its lowest level of 39.6% in 2019 to a high of 60.9% in 2022,” Recto said.

“And now, it is our responsibility to repay these large borrowings. We inherited this debt, but we do not intend to simply pass this burden onto the next Administration. We intend to try our best to reduce it,” he pointed out.

Recto said the Department of Finance is obligated to ensure that every peso is used efficiently and in service of the Filipino people.

“It is our duty to put every peso to work for the people. Hindi po pwede na kapag may nakitang malaking pondo na natutulog at hindi nagagamit para sa kapakanan ng taumbayan, hahayaan na lang. Sleeping funds serve no one. Every idle peso is a disservice to every Filipino,” he emphasized.

He said that in 2023, the government spent an average of P15.8 billion per day, P4.1 billion of which was financed through borrowings. 

“Kada bente-kwatro oras. This is the daily math of governance,” he said.

During the oral arguments on the issue on March 4, Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonio Kho said the P60 billion of the P89.9 billion in PhilHealth excess funds already transferred to the national treasury should be returned to the state insurance provider.

The High Court already blocked the transfer of the remaining P29.9 billion via a temporary restraining order in October 2024. 

