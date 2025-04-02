^

Ambush of 2 Moro minors sparks tension in remote village

John Unson - Philstar.com
April 2, 2025 | 5:31pm
Moro villagers in the troubled Barangay Tukanalugong in Datu Saudi Ampatuan quickly packed their belongings and relocated to safer areas following a fatal ambush on April 1, 2025, that killed two male minors.
COTABATO CITY — Residents of Barangay Tukanalugong in Datu Abdullah Sangki, Maguindanao del Sur evacuated to safer areas after gunmen killed two minors on Tuesday, April 1. The victims were reportedly related to Moro front leaders supporting candidates for local positions.

Reports reaching the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region and the office of Bangsamoro Chief Minister Abdulrauf Abdul Macacua stated that the 13-year-old and his 14-year-old companion, who were riding a motorcycle to a farm in Barangay Tukanalugong, were attacked by gunmen on Tuesday, April 1, killing both instantly.

Ranking officials of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao on Wednesday, April 2, called on the Maguindanao del Sur Provincial Police Office and the Army’s 601st Infantry Brigade to intervene immediately to prevent hostilities between the relatives of the slain high school students and the group responsible for the ambush, which caused panic among villagers in Barangay Tukanalugong.

Radio reports from Central Mindanao on Wednesday morning revealed that the two ambush victims were relatives of senior commanders of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, who were openly supporting candidates for local and provincial positions endorsed by the MILF’s United Bangsamoro Justice Party.

Macacua, chairman of BARMM's multi-sector Regional Peace and Order Council, has called for a joint police-Army probe into the incident, according to his subordinate ministers in the 80-seat regional parliament.

MILF leaders in the province told reporters that residents of Barangay Tukanalugong began evacuating to safe areas immediately after the fatal ambush of the two minors, fearing potential gunfights between their relatives, who are members of the front, and the gunmen responsible for the attack that left both victims dead.

