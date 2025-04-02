PNP promotes 4 brigadier generals

Members of the Manila Police District (MPD) prepare for deployment at their headquarters in Ermita, Manila on January 3, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Thirty-two senior Philippine National Police officials, including four brigadier generals, have been promoted by the PNP.

The formal promotion will take place at a ceremony to be held at Camp Crame today.

Among them is National Capital Region Police Office director Brig. Gen. Anthony Aberin, who was promoted to major general.

A graduate of the PNP Academy Class of 1993, Aberin is in charge of the five police districts in Metro Manila.

Also promoted to two-star general are Brig. Gen. Jericho Baldeo from the Directorate for Information and Communications Technology Management, Brig. Gen. Lex Ephraim Gurat from the Directorate for Plans and Brig. Gen. Neri Vincent Ignacio from the Directorate for Logistics.

Twenty-eight other police officials were promoted to brigadier general. Among them is Col. Melecio Buslig Jr., director of the Quezon City Police District.

The directors of the Eastern Police District and Northern Police District, Col. Villamor Tuliao and Josefino Ligan, respectively, were also promoted to one-star general.

Two women were also promoted to brigadier general. They are Col. Maria Sheila Portento, PNPA dean of academics, and Col. Vina Guzman, the academy’s commandant of cadets.