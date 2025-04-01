Councilors assume mayor, vice mayor posts in Urdaneta City

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Urdaneta City, Pangasinan’s seventh and eighth-ranked councilors have assumed the roles of mayor and vice mayor as of Monday, March 31.

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Region 1 Regional Director Jonathan Leusen, in his report to DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla, confirmed that Councilors Rio Virgilio Esteves and Blesildo Sumera have accepted the posts vacated by Julio Parayno III and Jimmy Parayno, who were suspended as mayor and vice mayor, respectively, by the Office of the President.

The Paraynos were suspended for 12 months for grave misconduct and abuse of authority.

Although the suspended mayor contested Malacañang’s one-year suspension, insisting they did nothing wrong, Parayno III continued to function as mayor and occupied his office.

He also reportedly continued to sign transaction papers and other documents despite his suspension.

On March 14, 2025, the DILG, escorted by the Ilocos Region police, enforced the order against the Paraynos and barred them from entering the Urdaneta City Hall.

Esteves and Sumera formally began their duties on Monday and will continue in their posts until newly elected officials assume office following the May elections.

In a video posted on social media, the suspended mayor, during one of his sorties, insisted that the suspension was unjust, claiming they had done nothing wrong.

He also said that, although he was not using his office at the Urdaneta City Hall, he was still signing official papers and documents because, according to him, he remains the mayor of the city.