^

Nation

Eid al-Fitr feast in BARMM proceeds despite bad weather

John Unson - Philstar.com
March 31, 2025 | 3:26pm
Eid al-Fitr feast in BARMM proceeds despite bad weather
Despite the bad weather, Muslims in many areas of Mindanao participated in Eid al-Fitr outdoor prayers at designated locations, with security provided by the police, military and local officials on March 31, 2025.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Inclement weather did not affect the Eid al-Fitr outdoor congregational prayers in many areas of Central Mindanao on Monday, March 31.

Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the Islamic Ramadan fast, is an important holiday in Islam.

Muslims in Central Mindanao and the five provinces of the Bangsamoro region gathered early Monday in open fields for prayers, guarded by soldiers, policemen and local officials, as part of the Eid al-Fitr celebrations.

Brig. Gen. Romeo Macapaz, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, and Major Gen. Donald Gumiran, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, separately told reporters on Monday afternoon that the congregational prayers in their areas of jurisdiction were peaceful.

Heavy downpours affected parts of Central Mindanao and the Bangsamoro region hours before the outdoor Eid al-Fitr prayers, which were led by Islamic missionaries.

Despite the drizzles that dampened the surroundings, thousands still participated in the congregational prayers.

“All went well,” Gumiran said.

Gumiran and Macapaz, in official written statements released early Monday, extended their Eid al-Fitr greetings to Muslims in areas covered by the 6th ID and PRO-BAR.

Eid al-Fitr also marks the start of Shawwal, the month following Ramadan in the lunar-based Islamic Hijrah calendar. Shawwal follows the holy month of Ramadan, during which Muslims fast from dawn to dusk as both a religious obligation and a means of atonement for wrongdoings.

Fasting during Ramadan is one of the five pillars of the Islamic faith, which also include absolute belief in Allah, praying five times a day facing Mecca, giving zakat or alms to the poor, and, for those who can afford it, performing the hajj or pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia at least once in a lifetime.

Members of the Darul Iftah in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao declared March 31 as the last day of Ramadan for BARMM residents, based on their sighting of the new moon last Sunday.

BARMM’s Darul Iftah, also known as the "House of Opinions," is composed of Islamic theologians from across the autonomous region, including graduates of religious schools in the Middle East and North Africa.

BARMM

CENTRAL MINDANAO

EID AL-FITR
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Magalong receives threats after expos&eacute;

Magalong receives threats after exposé

By Artemio Dumlao | 2 days ago
After denouncing alleged corruption involving billions of pesos in government social amelioration funds, Baguio Mayor Benjamin...
Nation
fbtw
Trillanes aims to replicate Vico Sotto&rsquo;s Pasig success in Caloocan

Trillanes aims to replicate Vico Sotto’s Pasig success in Caloocan

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
Former senator Sonny Trillanes hopes to replicate the success of Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto in Caloocan City, with the first...
Nation
fbtw
Unfazed by rival, Vico Sotto launches reelection bid and reflects on Pasig&rsquo;s gains

Unfazed by rival, Vico Sotto launches reelection bid and reflects on Pasig’s gains

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 2 days ago
Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto, running under the Giting ng Pasig alliance, launched his reelection bid on Friday, March...
Nation
fbtw
Poll bets in Manila in mudslinging mode

Poll bets in Manila in mudslinging mode

By Ghio Ong | 1 day ago
The kickoff for the 45-day campaign period for candidates of elective positions in the City of Manila became intense with...
Nation
fbtw
Road rage ends in shooting spree in Antipolo

Road rage ends in shooting spree in Antipolo

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 16 hours ago
A road rage altercation turned violent along Marcos Highway in Barangay San Jose in Antipolo, Rizal yesterday, leaving four...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Coast Guard rescues 12 crewmen from burning vessel

Coast Guard rescues 12 crewmen from burning vessel

By Evelyn Macairan | 16 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard rescued all 12 officers and crew of a cargo vessel that caught fire off Limbones Island in...
Nation
fbtw
2 die in Cessna plane crash

2 die in Cessna plane crash

By Cesar Ramirez | 16 hours ago
A pilot and his student died when the light Cessna plane they were using for training crashed near the airport here yesterday...
Nation
fbtw
PAOCC: 947 foreign POGO workers face deportation

PAOCC: 947 foreign POGO workers face deportation

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 16 hours ago
Nearly 1,000 Philippine offshore gaming operator workers have yet to be deported back to their home countries, the Presidential...
Nation
fbtw

Fire hits Manila public hospital

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 16 hours ago
A fire broke out at the five-story Ospital ng Maynila in Malate before dawn yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
China-bound woman intercepted at NAIA

China-bound woman intercepted at NAIA

By Rudy Santos | 16 hours ago
A woman who allegedly violated the anti-bouncing check law was apprehended at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on ...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with