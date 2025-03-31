Eid al-Fitr feast in BARMM proceeds despite bad weather

Despite the bad weather, Muslims in many areas of Mindanao participated in Eid al-Fitr outdoor prayers at designated locations, with security provided by the police, military and local officials on March 31, 2025.

COTABATO CITY — Inclement weather did not affect the Eid al-Fitr outdoor congregational prayers in many areas of Central Mindanao on Monday, March 31.

Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the Islamic Ramadan fast, is an important holiday in Islam.

Muslims in Central Mindanao and the five provinces of the Bangsamoro region gathered early Monday in open fields for prayers, guarded by soldiers, policemen and local officials, as part of the Eid al-Fitr celebrations.

Brig. Gen. Romeo Macapaz, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, and Major Gen. Donald Gumiran, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, separately told reporters on Monday afternoon that the congregational prayers in their areas of jurisdiction were peaceful.

Heavy downpours affected parts of Central Mindanao and the Bangsamoro region hours before the outdoor Eid al-Fitr prayers, which were led by Islamic missionaries.

Despite the drizzles that dampened the surroundings, thousands still participated in the congregational prayers.

“All went well,” Gumiran said.

Gumiran and Macapaz, in official written statements released early Monday, extended their Eid al-Fitr greetings to Muslims in areas covered by the 6th ID and PRO-BAR.

Eid al-Fitr also marks the start of Shawwal, the month following Ramadan in the lunar-based Islamic Hijrah calendar. Shawwal follows the holy month of Ramadan, during which Muslims fast from dawn to dusk as both a religious obligation and a means of atonement for wrongdoings.

Fasting during Ramadan is one of the five pillars of the Islamic faith, which also include absolute belief in Allah, praying five times a day facing Mecca, giving zakat or alms to the poor, and, for those who can afford it, performing the hajj or pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia at least once in a lifetime.

Members of the Darul Iftah in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao declared March 31 as the last day of Ramadan for BARMM residents, based on their sighting of the new moon last Sunday.

BARMM’s Darul Iftah, also known as the "House of Opinions," is composed of Islamic theologians from across the autonomous region, including graduates of religious schools in the Middle East and North Africa.