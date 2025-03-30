^

Hospitals, RHUs get P62.1-million support packages from BARMM lawmakers

John Unson - Philstar.com
March 30, 2025 | 6:12pm
Hospitals, RHUs get P62.1-million support packages from BARMM lawmakers
Bangsamoro regional lawmakers turned over cash grants, ambulances, and medical equipment to hospitals and rural health units in separate turnover ceremonies in March 2025.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Sixteen Bangsamoro lawmakers provided hospitals and rural health units (RHUs) in the autonomous region with P62.1 million worth of financial support, ambulances and other supplies procured using allocations from their offices.

Radio reports from Central Mindanao on Sunday morning, March 30, stated that the equipment, funds, and essential provisions were turned over to beneficiary hospitals and RHUs last week by 16 Bangsamoro regional parliament members, including physician-ophthalmologist Kadil Sinolinding Jr.

Sinolinding also serves as the health minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao in a concurrent capacity. 

The parliament members, Sinolinding, Dan Asnawie, Ali Sangki, Akmad Abas, Susana Anayatin, Hatimil Hassan, Abdullah Hashim, Ali Salik, Lanang Ali Jr., Aida Silongan, Jose Lorena, Haron Abas, Rasul Ismael, Ramon Piang Sr., Omar Yasser Sema, and Jamel Macacua, purchased medical service support packages, including cadaver transport vehicles, 11 land ambulances, and a sea ambulance, using the Transitional Development Impact Fund from their respective offices.

All 16 members represent different provinces and cities in the 80-seat parliament of BARMM, with the regional capital in Cotabato City.

Sinolinding told reporters on Sunday that their special medical service support program covered several health facilities, including the Kailih Barangay Health Station and Al Barka RHU in Al Barka, Basilan; the Lamitan District Hospital in Lamitan City, Basilan; and the General SK Pendatun RHU in General SK Pendatun, Maguindanao del Sur.

The program also benefited the Cotabato Sanitarium and General Hospital, the Datu Blah Sinsuat District Hospital, and the Iranun District Hospital, all in Maguindanao del Norte province; the Maguindanao Provincial Hospital in Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao del Sur; the Deseret Ambulatory Referral Center in Kabacan, Cotabato; and the Cotabato Puericulture Center and Children’s Hospital, as well as the Notre Dame Hospital, both in Cotabato City.

“We in the Ministry of Health and our chief minister, Abdulrauf Macacua, are grateful to the members of the Bangsamoro parliament who provided these medical service outfits with needed support," Sinolinding said.

The BARMM includes the provinces of Maguindanao del Norte, Maguindanao del Sur, Lanao del Sur, and Tawi-Tawi, as well as the cities of Lamitan, Marawi, and Cotabato, which are home to mixed Muslim, Christian, and indigenous non-Moro communities.

