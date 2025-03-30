^

Nation

Cops seize P1-million worth of shabu in Zamboanga City operation

John Unson - Philstar.com
March 30, 2025 | 2:22pm
Cops seize P1-million worth of shabu in Zamboanga City operation
Map of Zamboanga City.
Wikimedia

COTABATO CITY — Plainclothes policemen and agents from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) seized P1 million worth of shabu from a male dealer who was entrapped in Barangay Guiwan, Zamboanga City, on Friday night, March 28.

Officials from the Police Regional Office-9 confirmed on Sunday, March 30, that the suspect is now detained and will be prosecuted for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Brig. Gen. Roel Rodolfo, director of PRO-BAR, stated that the suspect was immediately arrested after selling more than 100 grams of shabu, valued at P1 million, to non-uniformed policemen and PDEA-9 agents during a tradeoff at a roadside motel in Barangay Guiwan.

Radio reports from Central Mindanao on Sunday stated that the operation, which led to the arrest of the suspect and the confiscation of P1 million worth of shabu, was carried out with the help of confidential informants who were aware of his narcotics trafficking in Zamboanga City and nearby towns in Zamboanga Sibugay.

Rodolfo was quoted in the reports as saying that PRO-9 has an unrelenting anti-narcotics campaign, supported by local officials and vigilant residents in all cities and provinces under its jurisdiction.

PDEA

ZAMBOANGA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Trillanes aims to replicate Vico Sotto&rsquo;s Pasig success in Caloocan
play

Trillanes aims to replicate Vico Sotto’s Pasig success in Caloocan

By Jean Mangaluz | 22 hours ago
Former senator Sonny Trillanes hopes to replicate the success of Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto in Caloocan City, with the first...
Nation
fbtw
PNP honors fallen policewoman

PNP honors fallen policewoman

By Emmanuel Tupas | 15 hours ago
As the nation concludes the National Women’s Month, the Philippine National Police honored a policewoman who served...
Nation
fbtw
3 die in Luzon road mishaps

3 die in Luzon road mishaps

By Michelle Zoleta | 15 hours ago
Three people died in separate vehicular accidents that occurred in Quezon and Pampanga yesterday morning.
Nation
fbtw
4 cops wounded in Quezon &lsquo;shootout&rsquo;

4 cops wounded in Quezon ‘shootout’

By Ed Amoroso | 15 hours ago
Four police officers were wounded in an alleged shootout with three wanted men in Guinayangan, Quezon on Friday.
Nation
fbtw
MNLF, rival partisans support new BARMM chief minister

MNLF, rival partisans support new BARMM chief minister

By John Unson | 22 hours ago
Two large groups with thousands of members and supporters, one of which is a regional party not aligned with the Moro Islamic...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Dizon denies tanim-bala is back

Dizon denies tanim-bala is back

By Richmond Mercurio | 15 hours ago
Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon said the bullet planting or “tanim-bala” scheme is not back and will not...
Nation
fbtw
76,425 dengue cases logged nationwide

76,425 dengue cases logged nationwide

By Rhodina Villanueva | 15 hours ago
Up to 76,425 dengue cases have been reported during the first quarter of this year, according to the Department of Healt...
Nation
fbtw
Ampatuan&rsquo;s life sentence over &lsquo;ghost&rsquo; projects upheld

Ampatuan’s life sentence over ‘ghost’ projects upheld

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 15 hours ago
The Sandiganbayan has upheld its earlier ruling sentencing former Maguindanao governor Sajid Islam Ampatuan to life in prison...
Nation
fbtw

4 persons of interest eyed in poll exec’s slay

By John Unson | 15 hours ago
Police are eyeing at least four persons of interest in the fatal ambush of a municipal election officer and her husband in Datu Odin Sinsuat in Maguindanao del Norte last week.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with