Cops seize P1-million worth of shabu in Zamboanga City operation

COTABATO CITY — Plainclothes policemen and agents from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) seized P1 million worth of shabu from a male dealer who was entrapped in Barangay Guiwan, Zamboanga City, on Friday night, March 28.

Officials from the Police Regional Office-9 confirmed on Sunday, March 30, that the suspect is now detained and will be prosecuted for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Brig. Gen. Roel Rodolfo, director of PRO-BAR, stated that the suspect was immediately arrested after selling more than 100 grams of shabu, valued at P1 million, to non-uniformed policemen and PDEA-9 agents during a tradeoff at a roadside motel in Barangay Guiwan.

Radio reports from Central Mindanao on Sunday stated that the operation, which led to the arrest of the suspect and the confiscation of P1 million worth of shabu, was carried out with the help of confidential informants who were aware of his narcotics trafficking in Zamboanga City and nearby towns in Zamboanga Sibugay.

Rodolfo was quoted in the reports as saying that PRO-9 has an unrelenting anti-narcotics campaign, supported by local officials and vigilant residents in all cities and provinces under its jurisdiction.