Police suspect political motive in election officer's killing

The municipal election officer in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguidanao del Norte and her husband both died instantly from bullet wounds they sustained in an ambush last Wednesday, March 26, 2025

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — The police now have suspects in the ambush of a municipal election officer and her husband in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte last Wednesday, March 26.

Brig. Gen. Romeo Juan Macapaz, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, told reporters on Saturday, March 29, that there are tacit indications that the murder by gunmen of the Moro lawyer Bai Maceda Lidasan, who was election officer of the Commission on Elections for Datu Odin Sinsuat, and her husband, Joejo Abo, was related to her work.

Macapaz said probers now have “persons of interest” in putting a closure to the ambush that left the couple dead.

Macapaz, however, declined to elaborate, citing that efforts by police investigators and intelligence operatives to locate them are still underway.

“I can only tell you that there are more than four `persons of interest’ in relation to that incident,” he said.

He told reporters that it was the election officer who was the target of the brutal daytime attack.

The victims were on board a Toyota Fortuner, on their way to the town center of Datu Odin Sinsuat, when they were attacked by gunmen at a stretch of the Cotabato-Isulan Highway in Barangay Makir in the municipality.

Relatives and friends of the slain Comelec official, who is a scion of a noble Moro clan, had said that they are certain that the atrocity has got to do with her being an election officer in Datu Odin Sinsuat, one of the 12 towns in Maguindanao del Norte.

Macapaz said they have deployed more policemen in politically-troubled areas in Datu Odin Sinsuat as part of PRO-BAR's efforts to ensure peaceful and clean elections in the municipality in May 2025.

Macapaz said they have also assigned police escorts to each election officer in the Bangsamoro region to ensure their safety when they move around as they perform their duties as Comelec employees.