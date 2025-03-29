^

Nation

Police suspect political motive in election officer's killing

John Unson - Philstar.com
March 29, 2025 | 5:34pm
Police suspect political motive in election officer's killing
The municipal election officer in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguidanao del Norte and her husband both died instantly from bullet wounds they sustained in an ambush last Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — The police now have suspects in the ambush of a municipal election officer and her husband in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte last Wednesday, March 26.

Brig. Gen. Romeo Juan Macapaz, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, told reporters on Saturday, March 29, that there are tacit indications that the murder by gunmen of the Moro lawyer Bai Maceda Lidasan, who was election officer of the Commission on Elections for Datu Odin Sinsuat, and her husband, Joejo Abo, was related to her work.

Macapaz said probers now have “persons of interest” in putting a closure to the ambush that left the couple dead.

Macapaz, however, declined to elaborate, citing that efforts by police investigators and intelligence operatives to locate them are still underway.

“I can only tell you that there are more than four `persons of interest’ in relation to that incident,” he said.

He told reporters that it was the election officer who was the target of the brutal daytime attack.

The victims were on board a Toyota Fortuner, on their way to the town center of Datu Odin Sinsuat, when they were attacked by gunmen at a stretch of the Cotabato-Isulan Highway in Barangay Makir in the municipality.

Relatives and friends of the slain Comelec official, who is a scion of a noble Moro clan, had said that they are certain that the atrocity has got to do with her being an election officer in Datu Odin Sinsuat, one of the 12 towns in Maguindanao del Norte.

Macapaz said they have deployed more policemen in politically-troubled areas in Datu Odin Sinsuat as part of PRO-BAR's efforts to ensure peaceful and clean elections in the municipality in May 2025.

Macapaz said they have also assigned police escorts to each election officer in the Bangsamoro region to ensure their safety when they move around as they perform their duties as Comelec employees.

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Unfazed by rival, Vico Sotto launches reelection bid and reflects on Pasig&rsquo;s gains

Unfazed by rival, Vico Sotto launches reelection bid and reflects on Pasig’s gains

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto, running under the Giting ng Pasig alliance, launched his reelection bid on Friday, March...
Nation
fbtw
Joy Belmonte kicks off reelection campaign. What does she plan for QC?

Joy Belmonte kicks off reelection campaign. What does she plan for QC?

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, seeking her final term under the three-term limit, kicked off her reelection bid with the...
Nation
fbtw

Coast Guard ship to visit three Southeast Asian countries

By Ghio Ong | 19 hours ago
For the first time, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) patrol ship Gabriela Silang will be sent on a goodwill mission to Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam until April 20.
Nation
fbtw

Grade 8 student killed by classmate over makeup kit

By EJ Macababbad | 1 day ago
For refusing to lend her makeup kit, a 14-year-old Grade 8 student of a public school in Parañaque was allegedly stabbed dead by her male classmate on Wednesday.
Nation
fbtw
Senator urges action to curb violence in schools

Senator urges action to curb violence in schools

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 19 hours ago
After a Grade 8 student in Parañaque City was killed over a makeup kit, Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian urged education officials...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Bohol water treatment facility to benefit 300,000 residents

Bohol water treatment facility to benefit 300,000 residents

By Bella Cariaso | 19 hours ago
Up to 300,000 people are expected to benefit from the newly inaugurated Loctob Water Treatment Plant in Barangay Gotozon in...
Nation
fbtw
3 motorcycle thieves killed in shootout with Cotabato cops

3 motorcycle thieves killed in shootout with Cotabato cops

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Policemen shot dead three motorcycle thieves in a shootout in Midsayap, Cotabato before dawn Friday, March 28.
Nation
fbtw
Cops arrest 1 of 2 suspects in murder of village chief

Cops arrest 1 of 2 suspects in murder of village chief

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Policemen arrested one of two suspects in the murder of a barangay chairman in a pursuit operation in Tambulig, Zamboanga...
Nation
fbtw
Old guard vs new blood: Malapitan, Trillanes clash in Caloocan mayoral race
play

Old guard vs new blood: Malapitan, Trillanes clash in Caloocan mayoral race

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
Two prominent mayoral candidates in Caloocan City launched their campaigns with contrasting messages: one boasts an established,...
Nation
fbtw
Macacua takes oath as BARMM chief minister

Macacua takes oath as BARMM chief minister

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Bangsamoro Chief Minister Abdulraof Abdul Macacua was sworn in on Thursday, replacing Ahod Balawag Ebrahim, in a ceremony...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with