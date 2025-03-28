Unfazed by rival, Vico Sotto launches reelection bid and reflects on Pasigâ€™s gains

Unfazed by rival, Vico Sotto launches reelection bid and reflects on Pasig’s gains

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto speaks before a crowd during Giting ng Pasig's proclamation rally at Mega Market on Friday, March 28, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto, running under the Giting ng Pasig alliance, launched his reelection bid on Friday, March 28, for a third and potentially final term.

The kickoff rally at Pasig City Mega Market drew a packed crowd, with seats filled and supporters lining the venue.

Speaking last among the candidates, Vico expressed gratitude to the venue's vendors and administration for allowing them to hold their proclamation rally at Mega Market — a longtime space for their campaign kickoffs,

He also reminisced about its humble beginnings, recalling conversations with the city's resident workers during his 2019 campaign as a councilor.

It was Vico’s father, actor-comedian and TV host Vic Sotto, who introduced him before the crowd at the proclamation rally. Vic cracked a few jokes and even playfully suggested to the crowd that his son could be the next Philippine president.

He thanked Pasig residents, saying it is because of them that most candidates under the Giting ng Pasig banner were able to serve the past years.

“Kaya sa darating na Mayo, ‘wag na tayo bumalik sa makalumang i-style ng pulitika — i-style na bulok, politikang ay panunuhol, politikal na may pananakot, politikal na puro kasinungalingan,” Vic said.

(So this coming May, let’s not go back to the old style of politics — a rotten system built on bribery, fear and lies.)

Meanwhile, it was Vico’s mother, veteran actress Coney Reyes, who led the prayer before the program started. She urged local candidates to uphold integrity in public service.

Revisiting key platforms, achievements

Vico recalled that one of his first actions as mayor was implementing no-balance billing in hospitals for residents, eliminating the need for colored cards to access free hospital care benefits for senior citizens and indigents.

While some residents were unhappy with the change, he explained that healthcare benefits should be accessible to all, even those without the card. Only proof of residency is required.

“Tinanggal din natin 'yung makalumang istilo ng pulitika kung saan uso ang takutan, na kung 'di ka gusto ikaw ‘yung unang idedemolish,” Vico said.

(We also did away with the old style of politics, where fear was the norm, where those who weren’t favored were the first to be taken down.)

For him, the biggest change in the city was implementing a stricter and more transparent procurement bidding process.

However, he and three other local officials are facing two graft complaints filed before the Ombudsman in 2024 over alleged violations of procurement law. He dismissed the first case as a "dirty tactic" by "political groups."

Vico also took pride in the local government’s mass regularization program, which included salary increases. He noted that there are now more permanent employees than contractual workers in the city government.

Vico refused to take sole credit, emphasizing that Pasig’s achievements and changes since he took office in 2019 were the result of collective effort.

He recalled his earlier push to crack down on Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs) in the city, which initially faced opposition. Through the city council’s unanimous approval of the ordinance banning POGOs, the local government was able to prohibit the existence of POGOs in the city.

Now, he said, the national government has banned them.

Vico also mentioned other programs and projects under his administration that benefited the city, including the expansion of student scholarships and a P1,000 monthly allowance for solo parents.

Sotto vs Discaya

Vico is up against Sarah Discaya of Team Kaya This and two independent candidates, Eagle Ayaon and Cory Palma.

When Discaya filed her candidacy, her husband said their decision to challenge Vico’s mayorship was driven by accusations against their construction firm of using substandard materials.

The Pasig mayor once bared documents showing that the incorporators of St. Timothy Construction, who have ties to St. Gerrard Construction, were linked to Miru Systems — the firm the Commission on Elections later chose not to finance.

He also said the construction firm is facing an ongoing investigation into alleged fraud, misrepresentation, contract anomalies and the use of dummies.

Vico has also been quick to call out alleged paid trolls targeting Pasig City’s social media accounts and any disinformation against him or the local government, backing his claims with official documents and public statements.

Other candidates

Vico is running alongside incumbent Vice Mayor Dodot Jaworski. Several candidates from the political alliance are also incumbent councilors seeking reelection to the city council.

Rep. Roman Romulo (Pasig, Lone District) is also vying for another term, facing Christian Sia from the city's opposition alliance Team Kaya This.

He called for the amendment of the K-12 program, which he believes has failed to fulfill its promise of creating job-ready and college-ready Filipinos.

The local campaign period runs from March 28 to May 10, while election day is scheduled for May 12.