^

Nation

Unfazed by rival, Vico Sotto launches reelection bid and reflects on Pasig’s gains

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
March 28, 2025 | 4:47pm
Unfazed by rival, Vico Sotto launches reelection bid and reflects on Pasigâ€™s gains
Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto speaks before a crowd during Giting ng Pasig's proclamation rally at Mega Market on Friday, March 28, 2025.
Vlog ng Pasig via FB / Philstar.com's screenshot

MANILA, Philippines — Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto, running under the Giting ng Pasig alliance, launched his reelection bid on Friday, March 28, for a third and potentially final term.

The kickoff rally at Pasig City Mega Market drew a packed crowd, with seats filled and supporters lining the venue.

Speaking last among the candidates, Vico expressed gratitude to the venue's vendors and administration for allowing them to hold their proclamation rally at Mega Market — a longtime space for their campaign kickoffs, 

He also reminisced about its humble beginnings, recalling conversations with the city's resident workers during his 2019 campaign as a councilor.

It was Vico’s father, actor-comedian and TV host Vic Sotto, who introduced him before the crowd at the proclamation rally. Vic cracked a few jokes and even playfully suggested to the crowd that his son could be the next Philippine president.

He thanked Pasig residents, saying it is because of them that most candidates under the Giting ng Pasig banner were able to serve the past years.  

“Kaya sa darating na Mayo, ‘wag na tayo bumalik sa makalumang i-style ng pulitika — i-style na bulok, politikang ay panunuhol, politikal na may pananakot, politikal na puro kasinungalingan,” Vic said.  

(So this coming May, let’s not go back to the old style of politics — a rotten system built on bribery, fear and lies.)

Meanwhile, it was Vico’s mother, veteran actress Coney Reyes, who led the prayer before the program started. She urged local candidates to uphold integrity in public service.

Revisiting key platforms, achievements

Vico recalled that one of his first actions as mayor was implementing no-balance billing in hospitals for residents, eliminating the need for colored cards to access free hospital care benefits for senior citizens and indigents.  

While some residents were unhappy with the change, he explained that healthcare benefits should be accessible to all, even those without the card. Only proof of residency is required.

“Tinanggal din natin 'yung makalumang istilo ng pulitika kung saan uso ang takutan, na kung 'di ka gusto ikaw ‘yung unang idedemolish,” Vico said. 

(We also did away with the old style of politics, where fear was the norm, where those who weren’t favored were the first to be taken down.)

For him, the biggest change in the city was implementing a stricter and more transparent procurement bidding process.

However, he and three other local officials are facing two graft complaints filed before the Ombudsman in 2024 over alleged violations of procurement law. He dismissed the first case as a "dirty tactic" by "political groups."

Vico also took pride in the local government’s mass regularization program, which included salary increases. He noted that there are now more permanent employees than contractual workers in the city government.

Vico refused to take sole credit, emphasizing that Pasig’s achievements and changes since he took office in 2019 were the result of collective effort.

He recalled his earlier push to crack down on Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs) in the city, which initially faced opposition. Through the city council’s unanimous approval of the ordinance banning POGOs, the local government was able to prohibit the existence of POGOs in the city. 

Now, he said, the national government has banned them.

Vico also mentioned other programs and projects under his administration that benefited the city, including the expansion of student scholarships and a P1,000 monthly allowance for solo parents. 

Sotto vs Discaya 

Vico is up against Sarah Discaya of Team Kaya This and two independent candidates, Eagle Ayaon and Cory Palma.

When Discaya filed her candidacy, her husband said their decision to challenge Vico’s mayorship was driven by accusations against their construction firm of using substandard materials. 

The Pasig mayor once bared documents showing that the incorporators of St. Timothy Construction, who have ties to St. Gerrard Construction, were linked to Miru Systems — the firm the Commission on Elections later chose not to finance.

He also said the construction firm is facing an ongoing investigation into alleged fraud, misrepresentation, contract anomalies and the use of dummies.

RELATED: Vico Sotto slams 'very stupid' challenge to mayoral bid, denies politicizing firm

Vico has also been quick to call out alleged paid trolls targeting Pasig City’s social media accounts and any disinformation against him or the local government, backing his claims with official documents and public statements.  

Other candidates

Vico is running alongside incumbent Vice Mayor Dodot Jaworski. Several candidates from the political alliance are also incumbent councilors seeking reelection to the city council. 

Rep. Roman Romulo (Pasig, Lone District) is also vying for another term, facing Christian Sia from the city's opposition alliance Team Kaya This.

He called for the amendment of the K-12 program, which he believes has failed to fulfill its promise of creating job-ready and college-ready Filipinos. 

The local campaign period runs from March 28 to May 10, while election day is scheduled for May 12.

2025 MIDTERM ELECTIONS

PASIG CITY

VICO SOTTO
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Grade 8 student killed by classmate over makeup kit

By EJ Macababbad | 17 hours ago
For refusing to lend her makeup kit, a 14-year-old Grade 8 student of a public school in Parañaque was allegedly stabbed dead by her male classmate on Wednesday.
Nation
fbtw
Fair probe urged for suspended Marikina Mayor Teodoro over graft charges

Fair probe urged for suspended Marikina Mayor Teodoro over graft charges

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 23 hours ago
Suspended Marikina City Mayor Marcelino “Marcy” Teodoro deserves a fair hearing before the Office of the Ombudsman...
Nation
fbtw
After US trip, House detains Bauan Mayor Dolor for defying summons

After US trip, House detains Bauan Mayor Dolor for defying summons

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
After being cited in contempt by a House committee, Bauan, Batangas Mayor Ryanh Dolor was arrested on Thursday, March 27,...
Nation
fbtw

Family of 3 shot dead in Nueva Ecija

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
Three members of a family were killed in an attack by four gunmen in San Leonardo, Nueva Ecija on Wednesday afternoon.
Nation
fbtw

Brains in Subic murder nabbed in Malaysia

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
After six years in hiding, the alleged mastermind in the murder of a businessman in Subic Bay has been arrested in Malaysia.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Malabon launches Tambobong Festival

Malabon launches Tambobong Festival

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 17 hours ago
The Malabon government launched yesterday the city’s 426th Tambobong Festival with a grand parade, marking the beginning...
Nation
fbtw
DBM approves 1,224 additional positions in PGH

DBM approves 1,224 additional positions in PGH

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 17 hours ago
Up to 1,224 additional medical positions have been created to boost public health care services at the Philippine General...
Nation
fbtw
Angat Dam&rsquo;s water level drops as dry season starts

Angat Dam’s water level drops as dry season starts

By Bella Cariaso | 17 hours ago
The decrease in the water level in Angat Dam in Bulacan is a normal occurrence as the dry season has started, according to...
Nation
fbtw

Terrorism financing case vs 5 Negros Occidental community workers junked

By Gilbert Bayoran | 17 hours ago
A trial court in Iloilo has dismissed the terrorism financing case filed against five community development workers in Negros Occidental, who were linked to the communist movement.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with