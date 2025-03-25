^

Police officer wounded in gun attack by girlfriend cop in General Santos City

John Unson - Philstar.com
March 25, 2025 | 5:57pm
Police officer wounded in gun attack by girlfriend cop in General Santos City
Map of the South Cotabato showing the location of General Santos City
Mike Gonzalez (TheCoffee) via Wikimedia

COTABATO CITY — A police lieutenant is in critical condition after her live-in partner, a policewoman, shot him repeatedly with a pistol amid their heated altercation in Barangay Sinawal in General Santos City on Monday night, March 24.

The 50-year-old Police Lt. Joseph Miasan Denaga, who sustained bullet wounds in different parts of his body, is now confined in a hospital.

 Denaga is a member of a police anti-narcotics unit based in Region 13, according to radio reports in Central Mindanao on Tuesday morning.

Barangay leaders and officials from the General Santos City Police Office confirmed to reporters on Tuesday, March 25, that the incident was triggered by a quarrel between the police lieutenant and Patrolwoman Kamille Kaye Daliva Asuncion, who is assigned to the Police Regional Office-12.

Neighbors reported to the police that they first heard Denaga and Asuncion arguing about her being mistreated by colleagues in their unit before gunshots rang out.

Witnesses said an infuriated Asuncion pulled out her service pistol and opened fire at Denega, hitting him in the upper torso and his arms.

Asuncion voluntarily surrendered and handed over her pistol to barangay officials and responding policemen. She is now detained in a police facility.

