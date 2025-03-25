^

Nation

4 Chinese nationals arrested for selling smuggled pesticides, insect repellents in Cotabato

John Unson - Philstar.com
March 25, 2025 | 3:25pm
4 Chinese nationals arrested for selling smuggled pesticides, insect repellents in Cotabato
State law-enforcement agents inspect the smuggled insect repellents and pesticides that four detained Chinese nationals sold to buyers in Mlang, Cotabato, and nearby towns.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Law-enforcement agents arrested four Chinese nationals selling imported insect repellents and pesticides in an operation in Barangay Nueva Vida, Mlang, Cotabato, on Monday, March 24.

The operation, conducted by combined personnel from the Bureau of Immigration and the National Bureau of Investigation-12, led to the arrest of Liu Dezhen, Tang Zhongyi, Tianpei Wu, and Wang Xu. It was assisted by units from the Cotabato Provincial Police Office and the Army’s 6th Infantry Division.

Officials from the 602nd Infantry Brigade and the commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, Major Gen. Donald Gumiran, separately told reporters on Tuesday, March 25, that the four Chinese men surrendered peacefully when BI and NBI agents, soldiers, and policemen arrived at their storehouse in Barangay Nueva Vida, Mlang, to arrest them.

Dezhen, Zhongyi, Wu, and Xu hold Chinese passports but do not have working visas or permits to operate their establishment in Mlang, the Alpha Household Miscellaneous Chemical Products Manufacturing, which sells smuggled insect repellents and pesticides to local buyers.

The four Chinese nationals are now in the joint custody of the BI and NBI-12, according to local officials and barangay leaders in the municipality.

COTABATO

NBI
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ex-BARMM chief declines appointment

Ex-BARMM chief declines appointment

By John Unson | 16 hours ago
Former Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao chief minister Ahod Balawag Ebrahim has declined his appointment by...
Nation
fbtw
PAGASA: Expect hot weather this week

PAGASA: Expect hot weather this week

By Bella Cariaso | 16 hours ago
It is not the dry season yet, but the country could expect hotter temperatures this week as the northeast monsoon continues...
Nation
fbtw
Cop facing rape case held for EDSA busway violation

Cop facing rape case held for EDSA busway violation

By Ghio Ong | 16 hours ago
A police officer who has been evading a criminal complaint for alleged rape was arrested yesterday for using the EDSA bus...
Nation
fbtw
Ex-BARMM chief minister declines appointment as regional parliament member

Ex-BARMM chief minister declines appointment as regional parliament member

By John Unson | 23 hours ago
The former chief minister of the Bangsamoro region has acknowledged his successor through a congratulatory message sent to...
Nation
fbtw
PDEA: Drug-related killings down 95%

PDEA: Drug-related killings down 95%

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 16 hours ago
The number of deaths recorded in anti-narcotics operations has decreased by 95 percent during the administration of President...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

No classes, work in San Juan tomorrow

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 16 hours ago
Work and classes in San Juan will be suspended tomorrow in line with the observance of “Araw ng San Juan,” Mayor Francis Zamora announced yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Bicol workers to get pay hike

Bicol workers to get pay hike

By Mayen Jaymalin | 16 hours ago
Minimum wage earners and household service workers in Bicol are getting the first tranche of their salary increases on April...
Nation
fbtw

Go lauds removal of 45-day hospitalization cap

16 hours ago
Sen. Bong Go has welcomed the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth)’s decision to abolish its decades-old policy limiting hospital confinement coverage to only 45 days per year, calling the move a...
Nation
fbtw
Residents of 3 Bangsamoro towns surrender 41 firearms to Army

Residents of 3 Bangsamoro towns surrender 41 firearms to Army

By John Unson | 23 hours ago
Residents of three newly established Bangsamoro towns turned over 41 combat weapons to the Army's 34th Infantry Battalion...
Nation
fbtw
Cloudy skies, scattered rains in Mindanao; 'Amihan' blowing across N. Luzon

Cloudy skies, scattered rains in Mindanao; 'Amihan' blowing across N. Luzon

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
In its weather forecast on Monday, March 24, the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) may affect Southern Mindanao while...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with