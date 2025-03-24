^

Nation

Residents of 3 Bangsamoro towns surrender 41 firearms to Army

John Unson - Philstar.com
March 24, 2025 | 5:13pm
Residents of 3 Bangsamoro towns surrender 41 firearms to Army
The firearms surrendered on March 21, 2024 by residents of three Bangsamoro towns in Cotabato are now under the joint custody of the Army's 34th Infantry Battalion and the 602nd Infantry Brigade.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY— Residents of three newly established Bangsamoro towns turned over 41 combat weapons to the Army's 34th Infantry Battalion during a symbolic ceremony in Barangay Salunayan, Midsayap, Cotabato, on Friday, March 24.

 Major Gen. Donald Gumiran, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, told reporters on Monday, March 24, that the firearms surrendered by residents of Pahamuddin, Nabalawag and Kadayangan towns that are under the Bangsamoro region but are located in Cotabato province in Region 12, are now in the joint custody of the 34th IB and the 602nd Infantry Brigade.

Gumiran and Brig. Gen. Ricky Bunayog, commander of the 602nd Infantry Brigade, separately told reporters that the 41 firearms were surrendered by their owners to the 34th IB in compliance with the Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) Management Program of the 6th ID and the Office of Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity, Carlito Galvez Jr.

The SALW Management Program, which has been implemented since July 2024 in Central Mindanao by various units of the 6th ID, supports Malacañang’s peace process with Moro communities in the region.

The 41 firearms, including M1 Garand rifles, M14 and Carbine rifles, shotguns, B40 rockets, 40mm grenade launchers, .45 caliber pistols, and .38 caliber revolvers, were surrendered by their owners to the 34th IB through the joint efforts of its officials, Brig. Gen. Bunayog, and local executives in Pahamuddin, Nabalawag and Kadayangan.

Since the implementation of the SALW Management Program in July 2024, over 600 firearms, including M60 and .30 caliber machine guns, as well as 60 and 81mm mortars, have been collected by units of the 6th ID in the provinces of Maguindanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte, Sultan Kudarat, Cotabato, South Cotabato, and Sarangani, and in the cities of Cotabato, Tacurong, Koronadal and General Santos.

BANGSAMORO
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
5 Chinese POGO workers intercepted

5 Chinese POGO workers intercepted

By Evelyn Macairan | 19 hours ago
Five Chinese workers reportedly involved in Philippine offshore gaming operations (POGOs) were apprehended on Saturday while...
Nation
fbtw
BARMM employees to receive P10,000 Ramadan bonus

BARMM employees to receive P10,000 Ramadan bonus

By John Unson | 19 hours ago
Thousands of Muslim and Christian employees in ministries and support agencies under the Bangsamoro government would receive...
Nation
fbtw
Coast Guard rescues 19 people off Samal Island

Coast Guard rescues 19 people off Samal Island

By Edith Regalado | 19 hours ago
At least 19 beach goers were rescued after their boat capsized off Samal Island here yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
More travelers&nbsp;at NAIA seen

More travelers at NAIA seen

By Rudy Santos | 19 hours ago
Passenger volume at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport is expected to increase by 20 to 30 percent as more foreign...
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;Clashes won&rsquo;t affect polls in Negros Occidental&rsquo;

‘Clashes won’t affect polls in Negros Occidental’

By Gilbert Bayoran | 19 hours ago
The recent armed encounters between New People’s Army (NPA) rebels and soldiers in Toboso town and Cadiz City in Negros...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Quezon City ready to assist stranded passengers

Quezon City ready to assist stranded passengers

By Janvic Mateo | 19 hours ago
Vehicles of the Quezon City government are on standby to assist passengers who may be stranded during the three-day transport...
Nation
fbtw

SWS: Malapitan leading in Caloocan mayoral race

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 19 hours ago
Caloocan Mayor Along Malapitan maintains a strong lead over former senator Antonio Trillanes IV in the city’s mayoral race, according to a recent Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey.
Nation
fbtw
Grand Lotto prize to hit P155 million

Grand Lotto prize to hit P155 million

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 19 hours ago
The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) expects the jackpot in the Grand Lotto 6/55 to reach P155 million...
Nation
fbtw
FDA warns public vs energy supplement

FDA warns public vs energy supplement

By Mayen Jaymalin | 19 hours ago
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cautioned the public against purchasing and using an energy-boosting dietary ...
Nation
fbtw
Parts of NLEX closed from March 24-28

Parts of NLEX closed from March 24-28

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
Some portions of the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) will be closed for road safety repairs following damage to the Marilao...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with