^

Nation

356 law offenders arrested in Region 9 within 6 weeks

John Unson - Philstar.com
March 22, 2025 | 5:40pm
356 law offenders arrested in Region 9 within 6 weeks
In this undated file photo shows members of the Philippine National Police.
The STAR / Ernie Penaredondo

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Police operatives arrested 356 law offenders and persons long wanted for various crimes pending in different courts in separate operations in Region 9 from February 1 to March 19.

In a report released on Saturday, March 22, the Police Regional Office-9 stated that 80 of the 356 individuals that personnel of its units had clamped down during the period were listed as “most wanted persons” in the region while the 276 others were arrested for criminal offenses now up for prosecution. 

Brig. Gen. Roel Rodolfo, director of PRO-9, said the law-enforcement operations carried out by their units in 47 days that resulted in the arrest of 356 persons was assisted by local government units, whose officials are ranking members of municipal and provincial peace and order councils.

Police officials in Region 9 had earlier reported to Rodolfo that police teams had arrested 107 persons in separate operations then in Zamboanga del Norte, 110 in Zamboanga del Sur, 79 in Zamboanga Sibugay, 53 in Zamboanga City and seven in Isabela City in Basilan.

Rodolfo said the PRO-9 is grateful to local executives and sectoral leaders in Region 9 who helped their units locate many of the 356 wanted persons and suspects in crimes who are now locked in different police detention facilities under their jurisdiction.

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Davao civil registrar faces raps over fake birth certificates

Davao civil registrar faces raps over fake birth certificates

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 19 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has filed 66 counts of falsification of public documents, graft and corruption,...
Nation
fbtw
Ex-cop nabbed for slay of pageant bet, Israeli

Ex-cop nabbed for slay of pageant bet, Israeli

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
Four suspects, including the alleged mastermind in the murder of beauty pageant candidate Geneva Lopez and and her Israeli...
Nation
fbtw
2&nbsp;foreigners rescued in Negros Oriental; 4 others missing

2 foreigners rescued in Negros Oriental; 4 others missing

By Gilbert Bayoran | 19 hours ago
Two of six foreigners who were reported missing on Wednesday following a trek in Negros Oriental were rescued yesterday ...
Nation
fbtw
Vlogger cop to be placed under restrictive custody

Vlogger cop to be placed under restrictive custody

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
Controversial vlogger Pat. Francis Steve Fontillas reported for duty at the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) on Thursday...
Nation
fbtw
Cop kills van driver in Quezon City road rage

Cop kills van driver in Quezon City road rage

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
The policeman who allegedly killed a motorist and wounded another in a road rage shooting in Quezon City on Thursday night...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Maguindanao Del Sur residents surrender more guns to Army

Maguindanao Del Sur residents surrender more guns to Army

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Residents of five towns in Maguindanao del Sur turned over to the Army's 33rd Infantry Battalion 17 more firearms on Thursday,...
Nation
fbtw
Cotabato cops seize P8-M worth smuggled cigarettes

Cotabato cops seize P8-M worth smuggled cigarettes

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Policemen and local officials on Thursday, March 20, seized some P8 million worth of imported cigarettes piled inside a van-type...
Nation
fbtw
Napolcom orders defiant vlogger-cop to answer raps

Napolcom orders defiant vlogger-cop to answer raps

By Delon Porcalla | 1 day ago
Defiant policeman-vlogger Francis Steve Fontillas has been ordered to answer why he should not be kicked out of the Philippine...
Nation
fbtw
Philippines, US boost cooperation vs illegal charter flights

Philippines, US boost cooperation vs illegal charter flights

By Rudy Santos | 1 day ago
The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines and the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) have strengthened...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with