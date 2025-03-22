356 law offenders arrested in Region 9 within 6 weeks

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Police operatives arrested 356 law offenders and persons long wanted for various crimes pending in different courts in separate operations in Region 9 from February 1 to March 19.

In a report released on Saturday, March 22, the Police Regional Office-9 stated that 80 of the 356 individuals that personnel of its units had clamped down during the period were listed as “most wanted persons” in the region while the 276 others were arrested for criminal offenses now up for prosecution.

Brig. Gen. Roel Rodolfo, director of PRO-9, said the law-enforcement operations carried out by their units in 47 days that resulted in the arrest of 356 persons was assisted by local government units, whose officials are ranking members of municipal and provincial peace and order councils.

Police officials in Region 9 had earlier reported to Rodolfo that police teams had arrested 107 persons in separate operations then in Zamboanga del Norte, 110 in Zamboanga del Sur, 79 in Zamboanga Sibugay, 53 in Zamboanga City and seven in Isabela City in Basilan.

Rodolfo said the PRO-9 is grateful to local executives and sectoral leaders in Region 9 who helped their units locate many of the 356 wanted persons and suspects in crimes who are now locked in different police detention facilities under their jurisdiction.