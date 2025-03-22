^

Nation

Company manager dead, wife wounded in Maguindanao del Sur ambush

John Unson - Philstar.com
March 22, 2025 | 5:22pm
Company manager dead, wife wounded in Maguindanao del Sur ambush
The vehicle of Arthur Patrimonio Elecanal veered towards the side of the highway and landed on a shallow swamp after he lost control of the wheel due to bullet wounds in the head that caused his immediate death.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Gunmen killed a company manager and wounded his wife in another gun attack in Buluan, Maguindanao del Sur on Friday, March 21.

Officials of the Maguindanao del Sur Provincial Police Office and Brig. Gen. Romeo Juan Macapaz, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, separately told reporters on Saturday, March 22, that the 70-year-old Arthur Patrimonio Elecanal died instantly from bullet wounds sustained in the attack.

Elecanal was manager of the Agumil Agri-Machinery Company in Buluan, where the provincial capitol of Maguindanao del Sur is located.

The incident left Elecanal’s 66-year-old spouse injured. She is now confined in a hospital.

More than 10 individuals had been killed in a series of gun attacks in Buluan, the capital of Maguindanao del Sur, since the Commission on Elections enforced nationwide last January 12 a total gun ban to ensure safe and peaceful elections in May 2025.

In a report to Macapaz, the Buluan Municipal Police Station stated that Elecanal and his wife were together in a pick-up that he was driving when they were attacked by gunmen at a stretch of a highway straddling through the town center of Buluan.

The couple’s vehicle veered towards the side of the highway and plunged into a swamp after he lost control of the wheel due to his gunshot wounds in the head and upper torso.

Their attackers managed to escape amid the commotion triggered by the gunshots that reverberated through the scene. 

AMBUSH
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ex-cop nabbed for slay of pageant bet, Israeli

Ex-cop nabbed for slay of pageant bet, Israeli

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
Four suspects, including the alleged mastermind in the murder of beauty pageant candidate Geneva Lopez and and her Israeli...
Nation
fbtw
Davao civil registrar faces raps over fake birth certificates

Davao civil registrar faces raps over fake birth certificates

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 18 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has filed 66 counts of falsification of public documents, graft and corruption,...
Nation
fbtw
2&nbsp;foreigners rescued in Negros Oriental; 4 others missing

2 foreigners rescued in Negros Oriental; 4 others missing

By Gilbert Bayoran | 18 hours ago
Two of six foreigners who were reported missing on Wednesday following a trek in Negros Oriental were rescued yesterday ...
Nation
fbtw
P1.03 billion illegal drugs seized in Cavite, Mindoro

P1.03 billion illegal drugs seized in Cavite, Mindoro

By Ed Amoroso | 18 hours ago
Illegal drugs with an estimated combined value of P1.03 billion were seized in separate anti-narcotics operations in Oriental...
Nation
fbtw
Toll relief sought for NLEX motorists

Toll relief sought for NLEX motorists

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 18 hours ago
The Department of Transportation has asked operators of the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) to waive toll between Balintawak...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
SC orders Jalosjos to vacate Dakak property

SC orders Jalosjos to vacate Dakak property

By Daphne Galvez | 18 hours ago
The Supreme Court (SC) has ordered operators of the Dakak Beach Resort Corp. led by Romeo Jalosjos to vacate a 1,602-square-meter...
Nation
fbtw
Dizon to decide on PUJ operation resumption

Dizon to decide on PUJ operation resumption

By Christine Boton | 18 hours ago
The Department of Transportation (DOTr) is expected to decide within two weeks whether traditional jeepneys will be allowed...
Nation
fbtw
Malabon sets Guinness record

Malabon sets Guinness record

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 18 hours ago
Malabon has officially set a new Guinness World Record and bested a Chinese city for the “Longest Line of Bowls of Noodles,”...
Nation
fbtw
Vlogger cop to be placed under restrictive custody

Vlogger cop to be placed under restrictive custody

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
Controversial vlogger Pat. Francis Steve Fontillas reported for duty at the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) on Thursday...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with