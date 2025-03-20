'Alyansa' bets set Cavite sortie

MANILA, Philippines — The administration-backed Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas senatorial slate is scheduled to hold a campaign sortie in vote-rich Cavite on Friday, March 21.

With more than two million registered voters, Cavite has long been a decisive battleground in national elections, making it a critical stop for the administration coalition’s campaign.

Three of Alyansa’s senatorial bets — reelectionist Senators Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. (Bacoor) and Francis Tolentino (Tagaytay), along with former Senator Panfilo Lacson (Imus) — hail from the province, and their deep Cavite roots are expected to boost Alyansa’s support base ahead of the May midterm elections.

The ticket also includes former Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos, Makati City Mayor Abby Binay, Senator Pia Cayetano, Senator Lito Lapid, Senator Imee Marcos, former Senator Manny Pacquiao, former Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III, ACT-CIS Representative and former Social Welfare Secretary Erwin Tulfo, and Deputy Speaker Camille Villar.

Navotas City Rep. Toby Tiangco, Alyansa’s campaign manager, emphasized the importance of securing Cavite’s support, recognizing the province as a key driver of electoral success.

“Cavite has always been a decisive force in national elections, and Alyansa is coming in strong with a lineup that understands the pulse of the people,” Tiangco said.

“We have leaders who have proven their ability to deliver results, and we are confident that Caviteños will rally behind us,” he added.

Cavite has consistently played a pivotal role in shaping national election results. In the 2022 presidential polls, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. secured a commanding one million-plus votes in the province.

Marcos’ landslide victory in Cavite, combined with the province’s high 81.30% voter turnout, reinforced its status as a bellwether for national sentiment.