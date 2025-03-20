^

Nation

Cops seize P2.7-M worth shabu in Zamboanga City sting

John Unson - Philstar.com
March 20, 2025 | 7:15pm
Cops seize P2.7-M worth shabu in Zamboanga City sting
The shabu peddler entrapped in Barangay Tetuan in Zamboanga City is now detained, awaiting prosecution.
Handout photo

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Plainclothes policemen seized P2.7 million worth of shabu from a peddler entrapped in Barangay Tetuan in Zamboanga City on Tuesday night, March 18.

In separate reports on Thursday, March 20, the Police Regional Office-9 and the Zamboanga City Police Office confirmed the arrest of the 23-year-old suspect, who was immediately cuffed after selling to non-uniformed policemen and agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency 400 grams of shabu, costing P2.7 million, during a tradeoff along Don Alfaro Street in Barangay Tetuan.

Local officials were quoted in radio reports in Cotabato City and in nearby provinces as thanking the officials of units of PRO-9, led by Police Brig. Gen. Roel Rodolfo, for having promptly laid the operation that led to the arrest of Salman Kiram Alparis after receiving tips from confidential informants about his shabu peddling activities in Zamboanga City.

The entrapment operation was together carried out by PRO-9 units, the Naval Intelligence Security Group-Western Mindanao and the PDEA-9, according to local executives.

Police officials in Region 9 said the suspect, now locked in a police detention facility, shall be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Viral cop in anti-Marcos post faces more raps

By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
More charges have been filed against a policeman who posted online his tirades against President Marcos following the arrest and turnover of former president Rodrigo Duterte to the International Criminal Cour for...
Nation
fbtw
Give new BARMM chief a chance &ndash; Palace

Give new BARMM chief a chance – Palace

By Alexis Romero | 2 days ago
Malacañang yesterday urged the Moro Islamic Liberation Front to give Bangsamoro Transition Authority interim chief...
Nation
fbtw
Quezon City bettor wins P100 million lotto pot

Quezon City bettor wins P100 million lotto pot

20 hours ago
A bettor in Quezon City was the lone winner of the P100.8-million jackpot in the Regular Lotto 6/42 on Tuesday night,...
Nation
fbtw
Drug suspect tags 2 in Boracay tourist&rsquo;s slay

Drug suspect tags 2 in Boracay tourist’s slay

By Jennifer Rendon | 20 hours ago
A person of interest in the murder of a Slovak tourist, whose decomposing body was found in Boracay a week ago, has pointed...
Nation
fbtw

Airport guard returns lost bag

By Rudy Santos | 20 hours ago
A security guard at the Laoag International Airport in Ilocos Norte returned a handbag containing cash and documents that she found abandoned at the arrival area on Wednesday.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
President Marcos Jr. party-list disqualification sought

President Marcos Jr. party-list disqualification sought

By Artemio Dumlao | 20 hours ago
Party-list group Pilipinas Babangon Muli should be disqualified to avoid misleading voters into believing that PBBM is linked...
Nation
fbtw
Comelec: Fewer areas placed under red category

Comelec: Fewer areas placed under red category

By Mayen Jaymalin | 20 hours ago
Only a few areas have been classified under the red category or those with a history of election-related violence and the...
Nation
fbtw
Number of ASF-affected barangays declining &ndash; DA

Number of ASF-affected barangays declining – DA

By Bella Cariaso | 20 hours ago
 The number of barangays that reported cases of African swine fever  has decreased to 39 from 66 previously, according...
Nation
fbtw
Man wanted for wife&rsquo;s slay nabbed

Man wanted for wife’s slay nabbed

By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
A man who allegedly killed and dismembered his wife in Laguna over a decade ago has been arrested, according to the police...
Nation
fbtw

PCG assists injured Chinese seafarer

By Roel PareÃ±o | 20 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard  evacuated and provided medical assistance to a Chinese seafarer who was injured on board a cargo vessel that was sailing along Basilan Strait on Tuesday.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with