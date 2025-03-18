P136,000 worth of crystal meth seized in Pangasinan sting

BAGUIO CITY — Authorities seized P136,000 worth of methamphetamine hydrochloride, commonly known as shabu, during a sting operation in Dagupan, Pangasinan, on Tuesday morning, March 18, 2025.

Three suspects were arrested by a composite team from the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit Pangasinan Police, Provincial Intelligence Unit of the Pangasinan Provincial Police, Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group SOU1, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Pangasinan, and Dagupan Police, in coordination with PDEA-Region 1.

Ilocos Region Police Director Brig. Gen. Lou Evangelista reported that the suspects — a 37-year-old former OFW, a 38-year-old tricycle driver from Dagupan City, and a 38-year-old resident of Lingayen, Pangasinan — were found in possession of 20 grams of suspected shabu in four heat-sealed plastic sachets, with a standard drug price of P136,000.

The inventory and markings of the pieces of evidence were conducted on-site in the presence of the mandatory witnesses, as required by law, before the suspects were taken into custody.