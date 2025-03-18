Boat sinks off Tawi-Tawi; 32 rescued

Crew members of the Philippine Navy’s BRP-Jose Loor Sr. (PC-390) assist 26 passengers rescued after the M/L Bangsata sank off Turtle Islands, Tawi-Tawi, on March 16, 2025.

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — Around 32 people clinging to debris for almost 20 hours were rescued by Malaysian and Philippine Navy vessels after their boat sank off Taganak Island in Tawi-Tawi yesterday.

Rear Adm. Francisco Tagamolila Jr., Naval Forces Western Mindanao commander, said the 32 were passengers of M/L Bangsata, which departed Taganak for South Ubian town, also in Tawi-Tawi, yesterday at dawn.

Before the incident, Tagamolila said a Singapore-flag bearing tanker EONIA spotted the distressed motor launch and alerted authorities about the incident.

Tagamolila said the Navy rescue patrol craft found 26 survivors clinging to the debris and wreckage of the ill-fated Bangsata, which sank due to rough sea conditions. Six others were rescued by a passing Malaysian vessel.