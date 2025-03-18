Give new BARMM chief a chance â€“ Palace

Give new BARMM chief a chance – Palace

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang yesterday urged the Moro Islamic Liberation Front to give Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) interim chief minister Abdulraof Macacua a chance to perform his duties in the wake of concerns raised by the MILF’s central committee over his appointment.

Presidential Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro said the administration is ready to talk to the MILF if the leadership of the Bangsamoro interim regional government did not perform well.

“Our appeal to the leadership of the MILF is to give him a chance. If the governance of the newly appointed (Macacua) is bad, we can talk about it again for the good of the Bangsamoro and the MILF,” Castro said at a press briefing.

Macacua, who served as senior minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) and governor of Maguindanao del Norte, was appointed interim chief minister of the BTA last March 9.

In a statement issued over the weekend, the MILF central committee said there are “growing frustrations and concerns” over President Marcos’ recent appointees in the BTA, saying the appointment failed to adhere to the officially endorsed list of 41 nominees it submitted.

According to the committee, only 35 of 41 names endorsed by the MILF were appointed by Marcos.

“Clearly this non-conformity with the list of nominees is an act which can be categorized as meddling into the internal affairs of MILF and directly erodes the principle of autonomy enunciated in the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL),” the MILF central committee said, referring to the law that created the BARMM.

“It does not help that the national government unilaterally decided to appoint a new interim chief minister despite the repeated sentiments of the MILF central committee issued through various resolutions, to retain the then sitting interim chief minister,” it added.

The MILF leadership said while the attendees of a recent consultative assembly recognized the President’s discretion in appointing the interim chief minister, they believe such a decision should have taken into careful consideration the group's position.

“It is for the best interest of all that the leadership of the MILF is consulted and its decision be respected on matters of paramount importance to the Bangsamoro,” the central committee said.

Castro expressed optimism that the 2014 peace agreement between the government and the MILF would not be compromised because of the issue.

“This can be addressed if negotiations are carried out smoothly. As I said, since the President has the prerogative to appoint, let us give him a chance. If there is an untoward incident, then that’s the time the President will make an immediate action,” the Palace press officer said.

In a statement, presidential peace adviser Carlito Galvez Jr. said the change of leadership in the BARMM “adheres to both the letter and spirit” of the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro and the BOL.