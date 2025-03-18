^

Nation

Give new BARMM chief a chance – Palace

John Unson, Alexis Romero - The Philippine Star
March 18, 2025 | 12:00am
Give new BARMM chief a chance â€“ Palace
The BARMM administration building in Cotabato City.
PNA / Photo courtesy of Bangsamoro Information Office-BARMM

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang yesterday urged the Moro Islamic Liberation Front to give Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) interim chief minister Abdulraof Macacua a chance to perform his duties in the wake of concerns raised by the MILF’s central committee over his appointment.

Presidential Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro said the administration is ready to talk to the MILF if the leadership of the Bangsamoro interim regional government did not perform well.

“Our appeal to the leadership of the MILF is to give him a chance. If the governance of the newly appointed (Macacua) is bad, we can talk about it again for the good of the Bangsamoro and the MILF,” Castro said at a press briefing.

Macacua, who served as senior minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) and governor of Maguindanao del Norte, was appointed interim chief minister of the BTA last March 9.

In a statement issued over the weekend, the MILF central committee said there are “growing frustrations and concerns” over President Marcos’ recent appointees in the BTA, saying the appointment failed to adhere to the officially endorsed list of 41 nominees it submitted.

According to the committee, only 35 of 41 names endorsed by the MILF were appointed by Marcos.

“Clearly this non-conformity with the list of nominees is an act which can be categorized as meddling into the internal affairs of MILF and directly erodes the principle of autonomy enunciated in the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL),” the MILF central committee said, referring to the law that created the BARMM.

“It does not help that the national government unilaterally decided to appoint a new interim chief minister despite the repeated sentiments of the MILF central committee issued through various resolutions, to retain the then sitting interim chief minister,” it added.

The MILF leadership said while the attendees of a recent consultative assembly recognized the President’s discretion in appointing the interim chief minister, they believe such a decision should have taken into careful consideration the group's position.

“It is for the best interest of all that the leadership of the MILF is consulted and its decision be respected on matters of paramount importance to the Bangsamoro,” the central committee said.

Castro expressed optimism that the 2014 peace agreement between the government and the MILF would not be compromised because of the issue.

“This can be addressed if negotiations are carried out smoothly. As I said, since the President has the prerogative to appoint, let us give him a chance. If there is an untoward incident, then that’s the time the President will make an immediate action,” the Palace press officer said.

In a statement, presidential peace adviser Carlito Galvez Jr. said the change of leadership in the BARMM “adheres to both the letter and spirit” of the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro and the BOL.

BARMM
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Slovak tourist sexually&nbsp;abused &ndash; PNP

Slovak tourist sexually abused – PNP

By Jennifer Rendon | 1 day ago
Police have confirmed that the Slovak woman found dead on Boracay Island on March 12 was sexually abused.
Nation
fbtw
Palace declares April 2&nbsp;a holiday in Bataan

Palace declares April 2 a holiday in Bataan

By Helen Flores | 1 day ago
Malacañang has declared April 2 as a special non-working day in Bataan to allow the province to commemorate the birth...
Nation
fbtw
Public school head arrested in PDEA-12 operation

Public school head arrested in PDEA-12 operation

By John Unson | 9 hours ago
Non-uniformed anti-narcotics agents apprehended a teacher-in-charge at a public school after she sold P40,800 worth of shabu...
Nation
fbtw
Kanlaon-hit LGU seeks additional funding for evacuees

Kanlaon-hit LGU seeks additional funding for evacuees

By Gilbert Bayoran | 2 days ago
The municipal government of La Castellana in Negros Occidental has asked Malacañang for additional funding to assist...
Nation
fbtw
PNP upgrades gun licensing system

PNP upgrades gun licensing system

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 1 day ago
Following a cyber attack in May last year, the firearm licensing system of the Philippine National Police (PNP) has been strengthened...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

BI eyes inside job in Korean fugitive’s escape

By Ghio Ong | 1 hour ago
Suspecting an inside job, the Bureau of Immigration is investigating more BI personnel possibly involved in the escape of South Korean fugitive Na Ikhyeon.
Nation
fbtw
Full-circle journey for NBI chief Santiago

Full-circle journey for NBI chief Santiago

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 hour ago
Ninety-four contractual employees of the National Bureau of Investigation were regularized yesterday – a full-circle...
Nation
fbtw
Over 60,000 &lsquo;embo&rsquo; residents get Makati health services

Over 60,000 ‘embo’ residents get Makati health services

By EJ Macababbad | 1 hour ago
After a land dispute that left residents of two cities in disarray, over 60,000 inhabitants of 10 enlisted men’s...
Nation
fbtw
Public school head busted in Sultan Kudarat drug sting

Public school head busted in Sultan Kudarat drug sting

By John Unson | 1 hour ago
A teacher-in-charge of a public school was arrested after selling P40,800 worth of shabu to anti-drug agents in Kalamansig,...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with