Dizon wants MRT-3 sked extended by one hour
MANILA, Philippines — Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon yesterday ordered the management of the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 to extend the MRT-3’s operation at night by one hour and to deploy more trains during peak hours.
Dizon joined MRT-3 passengers during the morning rush yesterday to personally see the problems at the MRT-3 that should be addressed.
During his train ride, Dizon inspected the condition of MRT-3 stations, such as Taft Avenue, Ayala and Shaw Boulevard.
He instructed MRT-3 general manager Oscar Bongon to build covered walkways linking the train stations to terminals of public transport.
Dizon also wants to cut the queues at the MRT-3 station’s entrance and on the train platform.
Dizon told the MRT-3 management to repair all the broken turnstiles to open more pathways for commuters.
“Our priority is to enhance commuter experience on the MRT-3, as it is one of the busiest modes of transit in Metro Manila,” he said.
The MRT-3 increased its ridership by five percent to 135.89 million in 2024, from 129.03 million in 2023.
Based on 2024 data, the MRT-3 transports an average of 375,474 passengers every day.
Recently, the MRT-3 dealt with an escalator malfunction at the Taft Avenue station, leaving 10 passengers injured.
Maintenance provider Sumitomo Corp. has fixed the escalator glitch. — Ghio Ong
