Dizon wants MRT-3 sked extended by one hour

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
March 18, 2025 | 12:00am
Dizon wants MRT-3 sked extended by one hour
Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon joins commuters during his inspection of the MRT-3 stations on March 17, 2025
MANILA, Philippines — Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon yesterday ordered the management of the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 to extend the MRT-3’s operation at night by one hour and to deploy more trains during peak hours.

Dizon joined MRT-3 passengers during the morning rush yesterday to personally see the problems at the MRT-3 that should be addressed.

During his train ride, Dizon inspected the condition of MRT-3 stations, such as Taft Avenue, Ayala and Shaw Boulevard.

He instructed MRT-3 general manager Oscar Bongon to build covered walkways linking the train stations to terminals of public transport.

Dizon also wants to cut the queues at the MRT-3 station’s entrance and on the train platform.

Dizon told the MRT-3 management to repair all the broken turnstiles to open more pathways for commuters.

“Our priority is to enhance commuter experience on the MRT-3, as it is one of the busiest modes of transit in Metro Manila,” he said.

The MRT-3 increased its ridership by five percent to 135.89 million in 2024, from 129.03 million in 2023.

Based on 2024 data, the MRT-3 transports an average of 375,474 passengers every day.

Recently, the MRT-3 dealt with an escalator malfunction at the Taft Avenue station, leaving 10 passengers injured.

Maintenance provider Sumitomo Corp. has fixed the escalator glitch. — Ghio Ong

