4 Dawlah gunmen killed in Maguindanao del Norte clash

The bodies of the four slain Dawlah Islamiya members were promptly handed over by the Marines and police to barangay officials for proper disposition.

COTABATO CITY — Personnel of an anti-terror Philippine Marine unit shot dead four members of the outlawed Dawlah Islamiya in an encounter in Barira, Maguindanao del Norte before dawn Monday, March 17.

The encounter in Sitio Palao in Barangay Barira in the upland Barira town erupted when Dawlah Islamiya gunmen opened fire on members of the Marine Battalion Landing Team-2, dispatched to check on reports by residents about their presence in the area, plotting to attack roadside police and military outposts along a highway that straddles through the municipality.

Army Major Gen. Donald Gumiran, commander of the 6th Infantry Division that has operational control over units of the Philippine Marines in Maguindanao del Norte province, told reporters on Monday afternoon that he is thankful to officials of the 1st Marine Brigade, also based in Barira, for acting promptly on reports by villagers about their sightings of Dawlah Islamiya members in their surroundings.

"Community leaders reported that the companions of the four slain Dawlah Islamiya members fled when they realized Marine and police reinforcements were closing in. The fleeing group was seen carrying three wounded companions, according to Iranun elders in Barira.

Marines and barangay officials who responded to the incident discovered two assault rifles, ammunition, and over a dozen 40-millimeter grenade projectiles scattered at the scene, left behind by the retreating Dawlah Islamiya gunmen.