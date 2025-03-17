^

Nation

4 Dawlah gunmen killed in Maguindanao del Norte clash

John Unson - Philstar.com
March 17, 2025 | 7:39pm
4 Dawlah gunmen killed in Maguindanao del Norte clash
The bodies of the four slain Dawlah Islamiya members were promptly handed over by the Marines and police to barangay officials for proper disposition.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Personnel of an anti-terror Philippine Marine unit shot dead four members of the outlawed Dawlah Islamiya in an encounter in Barira, Maguindanao del Norte before dawn Monday, March 17.

The encounter in Sitio Palao in Barangay Barira in the upland Barira town erupted when Dawlah Islamiya gunmen opened fire on members of the Marine Battalion Landing Team-2, dispatched to check on reports by residents about their presence in the area, plotting to attack roadside police and military outposts along a highway that straddles through the municipality.

Army Major Gen. Donald Gumiran, commander of the 6th  Infantry Division that has operational control over units of the Philippine Marines in Maguindanao del Norte province, told reporters on Monday afternoon that he is thankful to officials of the 1st Marine Brigade, also based in  Barira, for acting promptly on reports by villagers about their sightings of Dawlah Islamiya members in their surroundings.

"Community leaders reported that the companions of the four slain Dawlah Islamiya members fled when they realized Marine and police reinforcements were closing in. The fleeing group was seen carrying three wounded companions, according to Iranun elders in Barira.

Marines and barangay officials who responded to the incident discovered two assault rifles, ammunition, and over a dozen 40-millimeter grenade projectiles scattered at the scene, left behind by the retreating Dawlah Islamiya gunmen.

DAWLAH ISLAMIYA

MAGUINDANAO DEL NORTE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Slovak tourist sexually&nbsp;abused &ndash; PNP

Slovak tourist sexually abused – PNP

By Jennifer Rendon | 21 hours ago
Police have confirmed that the Slovak woman found dead on Boracay Island on March 12 was sexually abused.
Nation
fbtw
Palace declares April 2&nbsp;a holiday in Bataan

Palace declares April 2 a holiday in Bataan

By Helen Flores | 21 hours ago
Malacañang has declared April 2 as a special non-working day in Bataan to allow the province to commemorate the birth...
Nation
fbtw
Kanlaon-hit LGU seeks additional funding for evacuees

Kanlaon-hit LGU seeks additional funding for evacuees

By Gilbert Bayoran | 1 day ago
The municipal government of La Castellana in Negros Occidental has asked Malacañang for additional funding to assist...
Nation
fbtw
Mayoral bet seeks to turn Pasig into &lsquo;smart city&rsquo;

Mayoral bet seeks to turn Pasig into ‘smart city’

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 21 hours ago
A businesswoman turned mayoral candidate has vowed to transform Pasig into a “smart city” by utilizing technology...
Nation
fbtw
Makati schools outperform in National Achievement Test 2024

Makati schools outperform in National Achievement Test 2024

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 21 hours ago
Public schools in Makati have outperformed regional and national averages in the National Achievement Test 2023-2024 for Grade...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
6/55 lotto prize to reach P135 million

6/55 lotto prize to reach P135 million

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 21 hours ago
The jackpot in the Grand Lotto 6/55 is expected to increase to P135 million for tonight’s draw, the Philippine...
Nation
fbtw
Police foil carjacking; nab 2 in Pampanga

Police foil carjacking; nab 2 in Pampanga

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 21 hours ago
Two carjackers were arrested in San Fernando City, Pampanga after a chase along JASA Road late Friday.
Nation
fbtw
PNP: Burnt body that of female Laguna student

PNP: Burnt body that of female Laguna student

By Ed Amoroso | 21 hours ago
Police confirmed yesterday that the dead body found in a toilet of the Laguna State Polytechnic University-College of Arts...
Nation
fbtw
Fuel truck hits, derails PNR train in CamSur

Fuel truck hits, derails PNR train in CamSur

By Ghio Ong | 21 hours ago
An inspection train of the Philippine National Railways (PNR) got derailed after it was hit by a tanker truck carrying gasoline...
Nation
fbtw
TESDA eyes more paramedics

TESDA eyes more paramedics

By Mayen Jaymalin | 21 hours ago
To solve the shortage of manpower in the health sector, the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) is...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with