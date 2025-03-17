Public school head arrested in PDEA-12 operation

The teacher arrested in an entrapment operation by agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement-12 in Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat (second from right) is now held in a police detention facility.

COTABATO CITY — Non-uniformed anti-narcotics agents apprehended a teacher-in-charge at a public school after she sold P40,800 worth of shabu during an entrapment operation in the seaside town of Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat province, on Saturday night, March 15.

Benjamin Recites III, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-12, told reporters on Monday, March 17, that the suspect was immediately detained after selling illegal drugs to PDEA-12 agents and policemen during a tradeoff in Kalamansig, with assistance from various units of the Police Regional Office-12.

Recites said the entrapment operation that led to the suspect's arrest and the confiscation of P40,800 worth of shabu was based on reports from tipsters in Kalamansig who were aware of his drug-peddling activities.

Officials of the Department of Education-12 in Sultan Kudarat province, who requested anonymity, told reporters that the now-detained teacher-in-charge of a school in Kalamansig will also face an administrative case for his criminal offense.