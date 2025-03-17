^

Nation

Public school head arrested in PDEA-12 operation

John Unson - Philstar.com
March 17, 2025 | 3:33pm
Public school head arrested in PDEA-12 operation
The teacher arrested in an entrapment operation by agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement-12 in Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat (second from right) is now held in a police detention facility.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Non-uniformed anti-narcotics agents apprehended a teacher-in-charge at a public school after she sold P40,800 worth of shabu during an entrapment operation in the seaside town of Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat province, on Saturday night, March 15.

Benjamin Recites III, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-12, told reporters on Monday, March 17, that the suspect was immediately detained after selling illegal drugs to PDEA-12 agents and policemen during a tradeoff in Kalamansig, with assistance from various units of the Police Regional Office-12.

Recites said the entrapment operation that led to the suspect's arrest and the confiscation of P40,800 worth of shabu was based on reports from tipsters in Kalamansig who were aware of his drug-peddling activities.

Officials of the Department of Education-12 in Sultan Kudarat province, who requested anonymity, told reporters that the now-detained teacher-in-charge of a school in Kalamansig will also face an administrative case for his criminal offense.

PDEA

SULTAN KUDARAT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Slovak tourist sexually&nbsp;abused &ndash; PNP

Slovak tourist sexually abused – PNP

By Jennifer Rendon | 17 hours ago
Police have confirmed that the Slovak woman found dead on Boracay Island on March 12 was sexually abused.
Nation
fbtw
Palace declares April 2&nbsp;a holiday in Bataan

Palace declares April 2 a holiday in Bataan

By Helen Flores | 17 hours ago
Malacañang has declared April 2 as a special non-working day in Bataan to allow the province to commemorate the birth...
Nation
fbtw
Mayoral bet seeks to turn Pasig into &lsquo;smart city&rsquo;

Mayoral bet seeks to turn Pasig into ‘smart city’

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 17 hours ago
A businesswoman turned mayoral candidate has vowed to transform Pasig into a “smart city” by utilizing technology...
Nation
fbtw
Kanlaon-hit LGU seeks additional funding for evacuees

Kanlaon-hit LGU seeks additional funding for evacuees

By Gilbert Bayoran | 1 day ago
The municipal government of La Castellana in Negros Occidental has asked Malacañang for additional funding to assist...
Nation
fbtw
PNP: Burnt body that of female Laguna student

PNP: Burnt body that of female Laguna student

By Ed Amoroso | 17 hours ago
Police confirmed yesterday that the dead body found in a toilet of the Laguna State Polytechnic University-College of Arts...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Makati schools outperform in National Achievement Test 2024

Makati schools outperform in National Achievement Test 2024

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 17 hours ago
Public schools in Makati have outperformed regional and national averages in the National Achievement Test 2023-2024 for Grade...
Nation
fbtw
2 DPWH engineers killed in Cotabato ambush

2 DPWH engineers killed in Cotabato ambush

By John Unson | 23 hours ago
Gunmen killed two engineers from the Department of Public Works and Highways in a daring ambush on a busy stretch of highway...
Nation
fbtw
Cops seize P1-M worth shabu in Maguindanao del Norte bust

Cops seize P1-M worth shabu in Maguindanao del Norte bust

By John Unson | 23 hours ago
Plainclothes policemen seized P1 million worth of shabu from a dealer during an entrapment operation in Barangay Makir, Datu...
Nation
fbtw
BARMM execs recognize ex-chief minister&rsquo;s peace, governance achievements

BARMM execs recognize ex-chief minister’s peace, governance achievements

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Three senior Bangsamoro officials, including the figurehead of the Moro National Liberation Front, welcomed the new chief...
Nation
fbtw
2 arrested, P1.6-M worth of shabu seized in 2 PDEA-9 operations

2 arrested, P1.6-M worth of shabu seized in 2 PDEA-9 operations

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-9 seized P1.6 million worth of shabu from two dealers arrested in separate...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with