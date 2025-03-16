^

Nation

Cops seize P1-M worth shabu in Maguindanao del Norte bust

John Unson - Philstar.com
March 16, 2025 | 6:00pm
Cops seize P1-M worth shabu in Maguindanao del Norte bust
The shabu trafficker arrested in an entrapment operation by police in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte, is now in police detention.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Plainclothes policemen seized P1 million worth of shabu from a dealer during an entrapment operation in Barangay Makir, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte, on Thursday afternoon, March 13.

The 45-year-old suspect, Montasser Abas Amat, is now in police detention and will be prosecuted for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Brig. Gen. Romeo Juan Macapaz, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, told reporters on Friday, March 14, that Amat was immediately arrested after selling 150 grams of shabu, worth P1 million, to personnel from the Sultan Kudarat Municipal Police Station, led by Lt. Col. Esmael Madin, in Barangay Makir, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte.

Madin and his subordinate-policemen were initially set to conduct their operation in Barangay Kabuntalan in Sultan Kudarat but changed the location to Barangay Makir at Amat's request for the shabu tradeoff.

In separate reports to Macapaz and the Maguindanao del Norte Provincial Police Office, Madin said the operation, which led to Amat's arrest and the seizure of P1 million worth of shabu, was carried out with the support of their counterparts at the Datu Odin Sinsuat Municipal Police Station

The police team that arrested Amat also impounded his Honda Click motorcycle, which he reportedly used to distribute shabu to contacts in Cotabato City, as well as in Sultan Kudarat and Datu Odin Sinsuat towns in Maguindanao del Norte.

MAGUINDANAO DEL NORTE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Kanlaon-hit LGU seeks additional funding for evacuees

Kanlaon-hit LGU seeks additional funding for evacuees

By Gilbert Bayoran | 20 hours ago
The municipal government of La Castellana in Negros Occidental has asked Malacañang for additional funding to assist...
Nation
fbtw
Proposals amending SIM registration law up for review

Proposals amending SIM registration law up for review

8 hours ago
The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) is eyeing tighter rules on SIM registration as it is set to review proposals...
Nation
fbtw
DOT condemns Slovak tourist&rsquo;s slay in Boracay

DOT condemns Slovak tourist’s slay in Boracay

By Ghio Ong | 20 hours ago
The Department of Tourism has condemned the killing of a Slovak tourist on Boracay Island in Malay, Aklan.
Nation
fbtw
BI, NBI arrest 49 POGO workers in Pasay

BI, NBI arrest 49 POGO workers in Pasay

By Evelyn Macairan | 20 hours ago
The Bureau of Immigration and National Bureau of Investigation arrested 49 foreigners engaged in Philippine offshore...
Nation
fbtw
BI nabs &lsquo;Luffy&rsquo; gang member

BI nabs ‘Luffy’ gang member

By Evelyn Macairan | 20 hours ago
female member of “Luffy” gang, believed to be engaged in fraud and extortion, was arrested by Bureau of Immigration agents...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Relatives turn in three shabu dealers to law enforcers

Relatives turn in three shabu dealers to law enforcers

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Local officials on Saturday, March 15, separately commended the relatives of three large-scale shabu dealers for their role...
Nation
fbtw
More terrorists surrender in Maguindanao del Sur

More terrorists surrender in Maguindanao del Sur

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Another group of local terrorists in Maguindanao del Sur surrendered to the Philippine Army on Friday, March 14, the seventh...
Nation
fbtw
Policewoman not filing charges vs Honeylet

Policewoman not filing charges vs Honeylet

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
The policewoman hit with a cell phone during the arrest of former president Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday is not pressing charges...
Nation
fbtw
P340 million shabu seized in Muntinlupa

P340 million shabu seized in Muntinlupa

1 day ago
Fifty kilos of shabu with an estimated street value of P340 million were seized in a drug sting in Muntinlupa City yeste...
Nation
fbtw
BOC seizes P1.2 billion vapes, used clothing

BOC seizes P1.2 billion vapes, used clothing

By Evelyn Macairan | 1 day ago
The Bureau of Customs confiscated P320 million worth of disposable vapes and other vape products “smuggled from China”...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with