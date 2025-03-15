^

Nation

Relatives turn in three shabu dealers to law enforcers

John Unson - Philstar.com
March 15, 2025 | 5:05pm
Relatives turn in three shabu dealers to law enforcers
The shabu trafficker entrapped by policemen in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte, is now locked in a police detention facility.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Local officials on Saturday, March 15, separately commended the relatives of three large-scale shabu dealers for their role in the suspects' entrapment during separate anti-narcotics operations this week.

Radio reports on Saturday morning, March, 15, in Cotabato City and in nearby provinces stated that the entrapment of Montasser Amat in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte on Thursday, March 13, by policemen led by Lt. Col. Esmael Madin was done with the help of his relatives, who had also promised to help identify his accomplices in his shabu peddling activities.

Brig. Gen. Romeo Juan Macapaz, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, had told reporters that Amat was immediately arrested after selling 150 grams of shabu, costing P1 million, to personnel of the Sultan Kudarat Municipal Police Station in Barangay Makir in Datu Odin Sinsuat town in Maguindanao del Norte.

"It was his relatives who informed the personnel of the Sultan Kudarat Municipal Police Station about his drug peddling activities, enabling us to plan out the entrapment operation with their help. The operation was successful," Macapaz said. 

Amat yielded peacefully when he sensed that he had sold P1 million worth of shabu to a team of non-uniformed policemen led by Madin, who is Sultan Kudarat's municipal police chief, and plainclothes agents of the Datu Odin Sinsuat Municipal Police Station.

Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-9 had also separately entrapped two shabu dealers last Tuesday, March 11, via operations based on tips from their close relatives, according to radio reports early Saturday.

Maharani Gadaoni-Tosoc, director of PDEA-9, said their agents had seized P340,000 worth of shabu from Louie Jay Ugsimar during an entrapment operation in Barangay Galas in Dipolog City, also planned with the help of his friends and relatives.

Two of the informants who confirmed to PDEA-9 Ugsimar's trafficking of shabu in Dipolog were his uncles, according to radio reports.

Agents of PDEA-9 and policemen had also arrested last Tuesday Ronald Doble in an entrapment operation along Villalobos Street in Barangay Zone IV in Zamboanga City that led to the confiscation from him of P1.3 million worth of shabu.

Gadaoni-Tosoc said the entrapment operation that resulted in Doble's detention and confiscation from him of 200 grams of shabu was planned with the help of confidential informants, among them his relatives, who knew his drug peddling activities in Zamboanga City and nearby towns.

"To the tipsters who provided very valuable information about the illegal activities of these two now detained individuals, we are thankful," Gadaoni-Tosoc said.

DRUG TRAFFICKING
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Suspended Urdaneta mayor, vice mayor banned from city hall

Suspended Urdaneta mayor, vice mayor banned from city hall

By Artemio Dumlao | 18 hours ago
Police secured the premises of the city hall in Urdaneta, Pangasinan yesterday to prevent suspended Mayor Julio Parayno III...
Nation
fbtw
Policewoman not filing charges vs Honeylet

Policewoman not filing charges vs Honeylet

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
The policewoman hit with a cell phone during the arrest of former president Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday is not pressing charges...
Nation
fbtw
P340 million shabu seized in Muntinlupa

P340 million shabu seized in Muntinlupa

18 hours ago
Fifty kilos of shabu with an estimated street value of P340 million were seized in a drug sting in Muntinlupa City yeste...
Nation
fbtw
Pinoy seaman missing after ship collision

Pinoy seaman missing after ship collision

By Rhodina Villanueva | 18 hours ago
The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has confirmed that one of nine Filipino crewmembers of a container ship is missing...
Nation
fbtw

Abolish NTF-ELCAC, President Marcos urged

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 18 hours ago
Gabriela women’s party-list Rep. Arlene Brosas yesterday asked President Marcos to abolish the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC), which was created by former president Rodrigo...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
BI to deport viral Chinese &lsquo;cat killer&rsquo;

BI to deport viral Chinese ‘cat killer’

By EJ Macababbad | 1 day ago
A Chinese man who went viral on social media for kicking a community cat in Makati was arrested yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Pork retail price down by P10/kilo

Pork retail price down by P10/kilo

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
The retail price of pork dropped by P10 per kilo amid the implementation of the maximum suggested retail price  for pork...
Nation
fbtw
Malabon eyes Guinness record for longest noodle line

Malabon eyes Guinness record for longest noodle line

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 1 day ago
A feast is brewing in Malabon, and it’s not just any ordinary meal.
Nation
fbtw
Missing Slovak tourist found dead in Boracay

Missing Slovak tourist found dead in Boracay

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
A Slovak woman who had been reported missing was found dead at an abandoned chapel on Boracay Island in Malay, Aklan on ...
Nation
fbtw
Senate probes collapse of P1.22 billion Isabela bridge

Senate probes collapse of P1.22 billion Isabela bridge

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 day ago
The Senate will conduct an inquiry into the collapse of the newly opened Cabagan-Sta. Maria Bridge in Isabela last month...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with