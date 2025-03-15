^

Nation

Suspended Urdaneta mayor, vice mayor banned from city hall

Artemio Dumlao - The Philippine Star
March 15, 2025 | 12:00am
Members of the Urdaneta City police in Pangasinan undergo briefing at dawn yesterday before they were deployed to secure the city hall.
Andy Zapata

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Police secured the premises of the city hall in Urdaneta, Pangasinan yesterday to prevent suspended Mayor Julio Parayno III and Vice Mayor Jimmy Parayno from entering their offices.

This developed after Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla directed DILG-Ilocos chief Jonathan Paul Leusen to prevent the Paraynos from discharging their duties.

On Jan. 3, Malacañang suspended the Paraynos for grave misconduct and abuse of authority.

The suspension stemmed from a complaint filed by Michael Brian Perez, president of the Liga ng mga Barangay, who was removed by the respondents as a member of the city council.

Parayno III defied the order issued by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, insisting he did not sign the suspension when it was served in his office. He said he was on official leave when the DILG served the order.

The office of the provincial government, however, said there was no approved leave for Parayno III.

The mayor said the suspension was illegal as it falls within the election ban.

The Commission on Elections, however, said the suspension did not violate any Comelec guideline.

Parayno III continued to function as mayor, issue executive orders and sign documents and transactions.

Remulla said the DILG had notified  concerned agencies and institutions about the status of the suspended officials.

