52 pol bets issued notices of campaign rules violation

Gilbert Bayoran - The Philippine Star
March 15, 2025 | 12:00am
Bacolod City as seen on Google Maps
Google Maps / Philstar.com screenshot

BACOLOD CITY, Philippines — The office of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) in this city has sent notices of violation to 52 candidates seeking national positions in the May 12 elections.

According to the office of the provincial election supervisor, the candidates violated the Comelec’s rules on the posting of campaign materials.

The Comelec-Bacolod’s Special Task Force Baklas removed 4,570 illegally posted campaign materials from Feb. 24 to March 8.

Of the figure, 1,523 and 1,250 were posted in Bacolod and Silay, respectively.

These candidates are running for senator and representative of party-list groups.

Provincial election supervisor Ian Lee Ananoria said the notices required the candidates to have their illegally posted materials removed within three days from receipt of notice.

Failure to comply may result in the filing of election offenses and disqualification of poll candidates, according to Comelec Chairman George Garcia.

The Comelec prohibits posting of campaign materials in public infrastructure, government buildings and on trees.

The poll body has designated common areas for posting of campaign materials.

The Comelec’s Operation Baklas in local and congressional districts will start on March 28.

COMELEC
