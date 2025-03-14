^

Ex-DENR chief named presidential adviser on Mindanao concerns

Alexis Romero - The Philippine Star
March 14, 2025 | 12:00am
Cerilles was secretary of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources during the administration of former president Joseph Estrada.
MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos has sworn in former environment secretary Antonio Cerilles as presidential adviser on Mindanao concerns and Abdulraof Macacua as interim chief minister of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA).

He was also a former governor of Zamboanga del Sur and representative of the province’s second district.

“His experience will be invaluable as we continue working to bring real progress to Mindanao,” Marcos said in a post on Facebook.

In another post, Marcos said he is looking forward to Macacua leading the BTA in building on the progress made in the Bangsamoro region.

Macacua served as senior minister of the Bangsamoro region,  chief of the ministry of environment, natural resources and energy as well as of the Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces, and governor of Maguindanao del Norte.

