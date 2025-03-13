Viral Chinese cat killer faces deportation

The Chinese national who became viral after kicking a cat in Makati City.

Content warning: Animal cruelty

MANILA, Philippines — A Chinese national who gained popularity for killing a cat in Makati City has been arrested by the Bureau of Immigration.

The bureau on Thursday, March 13, said that it apprehended Jing Shan, 32, as he was found to be overstaying. He was arrested in front of his residence in Brgy. Palanan in Makati City.

According to immigration records, Jiang entered the country as a tourist in May 2023.

However, he failed to extend his visa after it expired in September 2023. Upon his arrest, Jiang was unable to provide any valid immigration documents.

He was promptly taken into custody, processed and transferred to the bureau’s detention facility in Bicutan, Taguig City, where he will remain while facing deportation proceedings.

The arrest comes months after Jiang’s alleged involvement in the death of a community cat named “Ken” at Ayala Triangle Gardens.

Video footage circulating online showed Jiang kicking the resting cat that later died from its injuries. The incident sparked widespread public outrage and condemnation.

Reports also indicated that Jiang displayed an arrogant demeanor and refused to provide his details to concerned citizens at the scene.

“Filipinos are known to be very hospitable to our guests…But guests should not come to our houses kicking our pets. His cruel action led to the BI conducting checks on his records, and now he’s detained to be deported,” Immigration Commissioner Joel Viado said.