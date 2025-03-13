^

Nation

Viral Chinese cat killer faces deportation

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
March 13, 2025 | 4:21pm
Viral Chinese cat killer faces deportation
The Chinese national who became viral after kicking a cat in Makati City.
CARA Welfare Philippines via Facebook and Bureau of Immigration / Released

Content warning: Animal cruelty

 

MANILA, Philippines — A Chinese national who gained popularity for killing a cat in Makati City has been arrested by the Bureau of Immigration.

The bureau on Thursday, March 13, said that it apprehended Jing Shan, 32, as he was found to be overstaying. He was arrested in front of his residence in Brgy. Palanan in Makati City. 

According to immigration records, Jiang entered the country as a tourist in May 2023. 

However, he failed to extend his visa after it expired in September 2023. Upon his arrest, Jiang was unable to provide any valid immigration documents.

He was promptly taken into custody, processed and transferred to the bureau’s detention facility in Bicutan, Taguig City, where he will remain while facing deportation proceedings.

The arrest comes months after Jiang’s alleged involvement in the death of a community cat named “Ken” at Ayala Triangle Gardens. 

Video footage circulating online showed Jiang kicking the resting cat that later died from its injuries. The incident sparked widespread public outrage and condemnation.

Reports also indicated that Jiang displayed an arrogant demeanor and refused to provide his details to concerned citizens at the scene.

“Filipinos are known to be very hospitable to our guests…But guests should not come to our houses kicking our pets.  His cruel action led to the BI conducting checks on his records, and now he’s detained to be deported,” Immigration Commissioner Joel Viado said. 

BUREAU OF IMMIGRATION

CHINESE

DEPORTATION

VIRAL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Duterte still Davao mayoral candidate&rsquo;

‘Duterte still Davao mayoral candidate’

By Mayen Jaymalin | 17 hours ago
Despite his arrest and transport to The Hague to face trial for alleged crimes against humanity at the International Criminal...
Nation
fbtw
PhilHealth launches market tour in Metro Manila today

PhilHealth launches market tour in Metro Manila today

By Mayen Jaymalin | 17 hours ago
Metro Manila residents can avail themselves of free medical consultation and medicines while doing marketing chores as the...
Nation
fbtw
4 suspects nabbed for trafficking women &ndash; NBI

4 suspects nabbed for trafficking women – NBI

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 1 day ago
Agents of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Monday arrested four people for alleged involvement in human trafficking...
Nation
fbtw
P10.86 million weed seized in Caloocan

P10.86 million weed seized in Caloocan

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
Anti-narcotics agents confiscated 90.5 kilos of marijuana valued at P10.86 million in Caloocan City on Tuesday.
Nation
fbtw
Tomato farmgate price drops to P6 per kilo

Tomato farmgate price drops to P6 per kilo

By Bella Cariaso | 17 hours ago
A farmers’ group has reiterated its call for the Department of Agriculture  to implement a floor price for...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Para&ntilde;aque partners with tech firm to improve health centers

Parañaque partners with tech firm to improve health centers

By EJ Macababbad | 17 hours ago
Barangay health centers in Parañaque will get an upgrade following the city government’s partnership with a tech...
Nation
fbtw
PCSO launches Responsible Gaming Awareness Day

PCSO launches Responsible Gaming Awareness Day

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office on Monday launched an initiative aimed at protecting players of lottery and other...
Nation
fbtw

Reward for arrest of Bulacan cop killers now P2.2 million

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 17 hours ago
The reward money for the arrest of the killers of two policemen in Bulacan has increased to P2.2 million, according to the provincial government.
Nation
fbtw
Kanlaon showing signs of increased unrest anew

Kanlaon showing signs of increased unrest anew

By Christine Boton | 17 hours ago
State volcanologists have detected signs of increasing unrest at Kanlaon Volcano on Negros  Island after they recorded...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with