Gunmen set fire to health center, houses in Maguindanao del Sur

"Police investigators and barangay officials are working together to resolve the arson incident in Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao del Sur, where heavily-armed men set fire to a health center and seven houses in an interior area.

COTABATO CITY — Gunmen set fire to a health center and seven houses in Barangay Malingao, Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao del Sur on Monday, March 10. The occupants had earlier fled due to the presence of armed men in the area.

Municipal officials and barangay leaders reported on Tuesday, March 11, that more than 200 villagers were forced to relocate to safer areas two days before the incident after the same group fired on their homes with M16 and M14 assault rifles.

Police investigators and traditional Moro leaders believe the arson attack was intended to embarrass reelectionist Mayor Akmad Ampatuan Sr., who also serves as chairman of the multi-sector Shariff Aguak Municipal Peace and Order Council.

Army and police officials are currently looking into claims made by displaced villagers that the mayor's bid for a second term is being contested by a candidate with armed supporters who are not affiliated with either the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) or the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF).

Both fronts have separate peace agreements with the national government.

“Actually, the villagers affected by these troubles are identified with the MILF,” Marop Ampatuan, the vice mayor of Shariff Aguak, said.

Brig. Gen. Romeo Juan Macapaz, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, told reporters that intelligence agents from the Maguindanao del Sur Provincial Police Office and personnel of the Shariff Aguak Municipal Police Station are cooperating in identifying the gunmen behind the arson for prosecution.