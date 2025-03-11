^

Nation

Gunmen set fire to health center, houses in Maguindanao del Sur

John Unson - Philstar.com
March 11, 2025 | 5:31pm
Gunmen set fire to health center, houses in Maguindanao del Sur
"Police investigators and barangay officials are working together to resolve the arson incident in Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao del Sur, where heavily-armed men set fire to a health center and seven houses in an interior area.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Gunmen set fire to a health center and seven houses in Barangay Malingao, Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao del Sur on Monday, March 10. The occupants had earlier fled due to the presence of armed men in the area.

Municipal officials and barangay leaders reported on Tuesday, March 11, that more than 200 villagers were forced to relocate to safer areas two days before the incident after the same group fired on their homes with M16 and M14 assault rifles.

Police investigators and traditional Moro leaders believe the arson attack was intended to embarrass reelectionist Mayor Akmad Ampatuan Sr., who also serves as chairman of the multi-sector Shariff Aguak Municipal Peace and Order Council.

Army and police officials are currently looking into claims made by displaced villagers that the mayor's bid for a second term is being contested by a candidate with armed supporters who are not affiliated with either the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) or the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF).

Both fronts have separate peace agreements with the national government.

“Actually, the villagers affected by these troubles are identified with the MILF,” Marop Ampatuan, the vice mayor of Shariff Aguak, said.

Brig. Gen. Romeo Juan Macapaz, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, told reporters that intelligence agents from the Maguindanao del Sur Provincial Police Office and personnel of the Shariff Aguak Municipal Police Station are cooperating in identifying the gunmen behind the arson for prosecution.

MAGUINDANAO DEL SUR
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

‘Batang Quiapo’ execs to visit Comelec

By Mayen Jaymalin | 19 hours ago
After the viral “Sexy Babe” contestant, representatives of the popular television show “Batang Quiapo” are also visiting the Commission on Elections to learn more about election law...
Nation
fbtw
Teodoro, other Marikina officials face graft raps

Teodoro, other Marikina officials face graft raps

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 19 hours ago
Marikina Mayor Marcelino Teodoro and other city officials are facing criminal and administrative complaints over alleged irregularities...
Nation
fbtw

Ex-PNP chief Calderon, 73

19 hours ago
Former Philippine National Police chief Gen. Oscar Calderon died on March 8. He was 73.
Nation
fbtw
3 die, 20 hurt in Marcos Highway accident

3 die, 20 hurt in Marcos Highway accident

By Artemio Dumlao | 1 day ago
Three passengers died while 20 others were injured after a van from Baguio City lost its brakes and rammed into a stone parapet...
Nation
fbtw
Ipatupad party-list&nbsp;continues advocacies

Ipatupad party-list continues advocacies

By Delon Porcalla | 19 hours ago
Over the past years, Ipatupad party-list has been helping Filipinos in all aspects of life – from education...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

549 POGO workers undergo inquest proceedings

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
Up to 549 foreigners who were apprehended in raids on Philippine offshore gaming operator hubs in Parañaque and Pasay underwent inquest proceedings, the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission...
Nation
fbtw

6 dogs dead in Parañaque fire

By EJ Macababbad | 19 hours ago
A fire struck a residential compound in Parañaque City, leaving six dogs dead on Sunday night.
Nation
fbtw

P29 million marijuana seized at MICP

By Evelyn Macairan | 19 hours ago
Customs officials have confiscated marijuana worth P29 million found inside two balikbayan boxes from Canada.
Nation
fbtw
Negros LGUs seek fund help

Negros LGUs seek fund help

By Bella Cariaso | 19 hours ago
Local government units affected by the Kanlaon Volcano eruption last year are asking the national government for augmentation...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with