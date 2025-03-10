^

Nation

Another town in Bukidnon declared 'free' from NPA presence

John Unson - Philstar.com
March 10, 2025 | 6:24pm
Among the signatories to the declaration of Maramag town in Bukidnon as fully cleared from the presence of the New People's Army are local executives and leaders of the indigenous communities in the area.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Another highland town in Bukidnon has been declared free from the presence of the New People’s Army (NPA), marking the seventh such town in the province to achieve peace through multi-sector peace and security interventions.

Army Major Gen. Allan Hambala, commander of the Army’s 10th Infantry Division, told reporters on Monday, March 10, that local executives, leaders of ethnic tribes, officials from the police and Bureau of Fire Protection, along with representatives from cause-oriented and peace advocacy groups, signed a manifesto on Friday, March 7, declaring Maramag town fully liberated from NPA occupation

Municipal councilors also passed Sangguniang Bayan Resolutions 2025-014 and 2025-710, officially declaring Maramag as “NPA-free.” This was achieved through joint peacebuilding programs involving local communities, units of the 10th Infantry Division (ID), and the Bukidnon Provincial Police Office.

In recent months, officials from the 10th ID, the Bukidnon provincial police, the Police Regional Office-10, and various inter-agency and multi-sector groups have declared several other Bukidnon towns—San Fernando, Kadingilan, Damulog, Dangcagan, Kibawe, and Don Carlos—as cleared of NPA presence, with symbolic rites marking these declarations.

Among the signatories to the manifesto on Friday, during a gathering in Maramag, were members of the business community, now actively encouraging investors to establish capital-intensive agricultural and industrial projects in the seven towns.

