Mixed reactions greet new BARMM chief minister

COTABATO CITY — Local executives have assured their support for the governance, peace, and security initiatives of the newly appointed interim chief minister of the Bangsamoro region, whose appointment by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. took local communities by surprise.

Radio reports on Monday, March 10, in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and cities in Region 12 confirmed that Undersecretary Claire Castro of the Presidential Communications Office announced the appointment of Abdulrauf Macacua as the new chief minister of BARMM, replacing Ahod Ebrahim, who was appointed to the post in 2019.

Macacua previously served as the appointed governor of BARMM's newly created Maguindanao del Norte province before being named the new Bangsamoro chief minister.

Ebrahim is the chairman of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), while Macacua is the chief of the Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces-MILF, which has groups in BARMM's Maguindanao del Norte, Maguindanao del Sur, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, and Tawi-Tawi provinces.

The MILF’s two agreements with the national government—the 2012 Framework Agreement on Bangsamoro and the 2014 Comprehensive Agreement on Bangsamoro—paved the way for the 2019 replacement of the 27-year-old Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao with the more administratively and politically empowered BARMM.

“We congratulate Chief Minister Macacua for his appointment as BARMM chief minister. We also thank his predecessor, former Chief Minister Ebrahim for the services he had extended to our people and for all the projects of the BARMM government in our province during his tenure,” Basilan Gov. Hadjiman Salliman told reporters in Cotabato City on Monday.

Mayor Rhoderick Furigay of Lamitan City in Basilan said he and local Muslim and Christian leaders would support Macacua’s peace, security, and development initiatives, just as they supported Ebrahim’s administration.

However, skeptics, including those from civil society organizations and peace-advocacy groups, expressed concerns about the potential negative impact on the unity of MILF leaders with Macacua’s assumption as chief minister, replacing Ebrahim, who is a figurehead of the front’s central committee.

Mayor Marshall Sinsuat of Datu Blah Sinsuat, touted as the most peaceful town in Maguindanao del Norte, expressed confidence that top MILF leaders have given Macacua their '"imprimatur" to replace Ebrahim as BARMM chief minister.

“Their central committee acts like a collegial bloc. I’m convinced there was a consensus about that. We in Datu Blah Sinsuat recognize the new chief minister. We too shall support his administration to the best we can,” Sinsuat said.

Salliman, Sinsuat, and Furigay, who is running unopposed for reelection as mayor of Lamitan City, are members of the MILF’s regional United Bangsamoro Justice Party.

An influential leader not aligned with them politically, reelectionist Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong Jr., urged Macacua to adhere to the "moral governance principle" that the MILF bloc in the 80-seat BARMM parliament has openly advocated as their core principle in managing the regional government.

The MILF holds 41 seats in the 80-seat Bangsamoro parliament, which also includes members from the Moro National Liberation Front.

“We wish to see a strong regional bureaucracy under your leadership of the regional government,” Adiong said

Adiong, a member of the regional Serbisyong Inklusibo, Alyansang Progresibo Party, which has over 700,000 documented members and supporters across the autonomous region, emphasized that they want Macacua's peace, security, and community development initiatives to be carried out with transparency and accountability, benefiting all constituents regardless of their religious and cultural identities.