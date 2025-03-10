Senate bet warns vs abuse

Senatorial candidate Ben ‘BITAG’ Tulfo and Mayor Jennifer Austria Barzaga listen to a speaker during the celebration of National Women’s Month on Saturday in Dasmariñas City, Cavite.

MANILA, Philippines — Senatorial candidate Ben “BITAG” Tulfo said over the weekend that no one has the right to hurt anyone, man or woman, at home or at work.

In his message during the celebration of the National Women’s month in Dasmariñas City on Saturday, Tulfo reiterated that no one should be subjected to abuse – be it physical or verbal.

“You can forgive the first time it happens. Be cautious of the second. If it is done the third time, have it examined. If this is followed by another, leave it to me,” Tulfo said in Filipino in his message.

Tulfo said he already spent two decades in his advocacy of fighting for the abused, neglected, exploited and victims of deceit.

Most of the cases are those of people who approached him for help through his BITAG Action Center in Quezon City.

“Dahil International Women’s Day ngayon sa anumang parte ng Pilipinas at sa buong mundo, minamahal at ginagalang ang mga kababaihan. Dahil kung walang kababaihan, ‘di tayo dadami (Because it is the International Women’s Day in the Philippines and elsewhere in the world, women are honored and loved. Without them, our population would not grow,” Tulfo said.

Tulfo was invited by Mayor Jennifer Barzaga for Dasmariñas City’s celebration of the National Women’s month.