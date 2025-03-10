8 suspects inÂ Davao heistÂ still on the run

8 suspects in Davao heist still on the run

DAVAO CITY, Philippines — At least eight other suspects in last week’s heist of Hannah’s Pawnshop here are still on the run, even with the P100,000 bounty raised for each of them.

Col. Hansel Marantan, Davao City police chief, said the suspects carted away more than P100 million worth of jewelry from the pawnshop.

Investigators believe that the robbers are members of the Ozamis-based Tolentino criminal group, which is also behind other robberies in other parts of the country.

They said Marvin “Tata” Beronguis led the robbery together with his members who were identified as Jimmy Calo, Jade Dadang, an alias Rodolfo and an alias Jack.

A man and a woman, who are said to be part of the group, remain unidentified.