PCG, PNP arrest couple victimizing applicants

In a statement, the PCG said Leonardo Yarte and his wife Lyka were caught at a checkpoint in Barangay Tinagacan in General Santos City, South Cotabato on Saturday.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Operatives of the Philippine Coast Guard and Philippine National Police (PNP) arrested a husband-and-wife team for allegedly duping applicants with PCG enlistment for the price of P120,000.

The two were with 10 applicants on a bus bound for Davao City.

One of the applicants allegedly tipped off authorities on their presence at the Bulaong bus terminal in General Santos.

The couple will be charged for violation of Republic Act 10364 or the Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2012, usurpation of authority and estafa.

Adm. Ronnie Gil Gavan, PCG commandant, reminded applicants that recruitment is only conducted inside PCG premises and they do not have to pay any fee.