3 die, 20 hurt in Marcos Highway accident

TUBA, Benguet, Philippines — Three passengers died while 20 others were injured after a van from Baguio City lost its brakes and rammed into a stone parapet in Sitio Bantiway, Barangay Poblacion here yesterday.

Dr. Angeline Calatan, Tuba rural health physician, declared Justine Nichole Bungay, Homer Lozano and Arlene Nanquil dead on arrival in a hospital.

Twenty other passengers, including a two-year-old girl, were brought to a hospital for treatment.

Maj. James Acod, Tuba town police chief, said van driver Berlin Sagad Lopez, 66, is being held for questioning and the possible filing of criminal charges.

Acod said 14 of the injured were discharged after receiving medical attention while those with more serious injuries remain at the Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center.