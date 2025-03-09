10 young human trafficking victims rescued in La Union capital

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Ten young women allegedly being offered for paid sex were rescued on Wednesday, March 5, in San Fernando City, La Union.

National Bureau of Investigation-Region 1 (NBI-1) Director Atty. Joel Tovera said that at least two victims admitted they were being offered by their handler, Danica Aliocod alias “Tolits,” for P3,000 each.

NBI-1 agents, in coordination with social workers from the Department of Social Welfare and Development-Region 1 (DSWD-1) and the non-government organization Project Rescue Children Philippines Inc., set up a sting operation at a lodging house in Barangay San Vicente, San Fernando City.

During the operation, "Tolits" arrived at the lodge 30 minutes before the meet-up and received the payment from a “poseur-customer,” who was actually an undercover NBI agent.

Moments later, 10 young girls appeared, triggering government operatives and social workers to move in and announce the arrest.

The 10 young women, believed to be at least 18 years old—though their ages still need to be verified through dental examination—were taken into the custody of social welfare officers for appropriate intervention.

DSWD has assured that a comprehensive package of services is in place for the recovery and reintegration of trafficking victims.

Tovera vowed to intensify the campaign against human trafficking in line with NBI Director, retired Judge Jaime D. Santiago’s directive to heighten efforts in combating the crime.