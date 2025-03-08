MARINA, BARMM expand joint public service thrusts

Officials of the Bangsamoro transportation and communications ministry and the Maritime Industry Authority met in Manila last week and crafted an agreement to cooperate extensively on public service thrusts needed to boost the maritime industry in the autonomous region.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — The central office of the Maritime Industry Authority and its counterpart in the Bangsamoro government have forged a deal to intensify cooperation on services needed to boost the shipping industry in five southern provinces.

Bangsamoro Transportation and Communications Minister Paisalin Pangandaman Tago told reporters in Cotabato City on Saturday that he and officials of the Bangsamoro Maritime Industry Authority and counterparts in MARINA’s national office signed the agreement in Manila last week.

Functions and powers of MARINA had been devolved to the regional government of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao based on BARMM’s regional charter, the Republic Act 11054.

The Memorandum of Agreement detailing the public service partnership between the Bangsamoro MARINA and MARINA’s central office was signed by Tago and Sonia Malaluan and their respective subordinate-officials. Malaluan is the administrator of MARINA, whose central office is at the Port Area in Manila.

Besides Tago and Roslaine Macao-Maniri, who is director-general of the Ministry of Transportation and Communications-BARMM, ranking Bangsamoro MARINA officials, Najmah Macapundag-Panolong, Jonaifa Abdulrahim, Rayhana Faisal, Alonto Sahiron and Ahmsia Edris also participated in the symbolic crafting of the MOA at MARINA’s central office.

“We are glad with the firm commitment of the MARINA national officials to continue helping us achieve the goals and objectives of Bangsamoro MARINA despite us being already under an autonomous region,” Tago said.

The entrepreneur-lawyer Ronald Hallid Dimacisil Torres, chairman of the Bangsamoro Business Council, told reporters on Saturday that the partnership of the Bangsamoro MARINA and MARINA’s central office will boost BARMM’s business and investment climate.

“Extensive government maritime services, good seaports and airports are among the requisites for the setting up of big businesses, capital intensive businesses in the Bangsamoro region by investors from other regions in the country and from abroad," Torres said.

The BBC that Torres leads as chairman has Muslim and Christian members in all of the five provinces and three cities in BARMM.