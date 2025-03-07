NBI-CAR arrests 2 women involved in scamming syndicate

BAGUIO CITY — National Bureau of Investigation-Cordillera Administrative Region (NBI-CAR) agents apprehended a two-woman syndicate that used the names of a retired Supreme Court Justice and a La Union Regional Trial Court Judge to extort money by claiming they could fix land ownership issues with local courts.

An 81-year-old woman from San Juan, La Union, was the first to be arrested in an entrapment operation on Wednesday afternoon. The mastermind, a 63-year-old woman also from San Juan, La Union, was caught the following afternoon, according to NBI-CAR Regional Director Paul Moises.

On Monday, March 3, the syndicate's victim—a 72-year-old ailing woman—and her husband, along with the retired lady RTC Judge, sought NBI assistance. They reported that the couple was being "forced" by the 81-year-old woman to pay P50,000, part of the P80,000 initial payment they were demanding to supposedly send to the retired SC Justice and retired RTC Judge to facilitate the couple’s land issue in court.

The 72-year-old ailing woman victim admitted to already paying P30,000 to the 81-year-old woman, but the latter was pressuring her to complete the full P80,000, threatening that the initial P30,000 payment would be forfeited.

The syndicate had initially demanded P200,000.

"This is where the intimidation comes in," NBI-CAR lawyer Romano Pangan, agent-on-case of the two-day entrapment operation since Wednesday, said.

Both women syndicate members will be charged with robbery with intimidation under Article 294 of the Revised Penal Code, a bailable offense, according to NBI-CAR.

The retired La Union RTC Judge stated that she wanted to teach the syndicate members "a hard lesson," while the 81-year-old woman claimed she only intended to help the couple with their court issues and did not realize the scheme was a scam. She added that she had referred at least five "clients" to the 63-year-old woman, from whom she said she received orders and instructions.

The 63-year-old syndicate mastermind, who was also arrested, declined to issue any statement.