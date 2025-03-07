^

Extreme heat prompts class suspension in Abra

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
March 7, 2025 | 5:52pm
Map of Abra.
Wikimedia

BAGUIO CITY — Abra Gov. Russel Bragas suspended face-to-face classes in all private and public schools across the province on Friday, March 7.

Through an advisory from the Abra Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC), Bragas ordered the suspension of classes across the province due to the extreme heat affecting Abra and other areas, particularly in Northern and Central Luzon.

The PDRRMC issued the advisory in anticipation of rising temperatures and a forecasted heat index of 33°Celsius, with a heat real feel of 38°C.

The agency advised the public to follow health and safety tips to avoid heat-related emergencies.

Online classes and other alternative learning modalities will continue to ensure that students' learning progress is not disrupted.

Meanwhile, Baguio City, a highland tourist enclave, is also experiencing a rise in temperature. As of Friday, March 7, 2025, the lowest temperature was 17°C, reaching 24°C by midday.

