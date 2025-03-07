2 dead in electrocution incidents in 2 Mindanao provinces

Kenneth Zulueta, a 35-year-old construction worker electrocuted while working in Labangan, Zamboanga del Sur, was declared dead on arrival by doctors at the hospital where he was brought by Bureau of Fire Protection personnel for treatment.

COTABATO CITY — A construction worker and an 18-year-old villager died from accidental electrocution in separate incidents across two Mindanao provinces on Thursday, March 6.

The first victim was 35-year-old painter Kenneth Zulueta, who was electrocuted while working on the uppermost part of a building under construction in Barangay Lower Pulacan, Labangan, Zamboanga del Sur.

Radio reports in Cotabato City and nearby provinces on Friday, March 7, quoted local executives and officials of the Bureau of Fire Protection assigned to Labangan as saying that Zulueta was declared dead on arrival by physicians in a hospital where BFP emergency responders and barangay officials brought him for treatment.

Local officials and personnel of the Labangan Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office had separately said that Zulueta was doing painting work when he accidentally slipped and touched a dangling high-tension power cable, causing the electrocution that resulted in his death.

An ethnic Moro adolescent, Datu Rojas Untong, died in a similar incident in Matalam in Talayan, Maguindanao del Sur several hours later.

Untong’s mother, Baipulo Untong, had told reporters, in the presence of barangay officials, that his son was fixing something at the 30-ampere main electrical switch in the wall of their house, connected to the power cables in a nearby post of the Maguindanao Electric Cooperative, when he got electrocuted.

Untong also died instantly from electrocution, employees of the Ministry of Health-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao said, citing reports on the incident from the local police and barangay officials.

Untong was buried immediately by relatives according to Islamic tradition of burying the dead within 24 hours after death.