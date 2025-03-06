IDPs in BARMM now covered by protection, welfare law

Regional officials, representatives of agencies of the United Nations that have projects in the autonomous region and peace-advocacy groups launched the enforcement guidelines for a newly-enacted law outlining services for the local communities in troubled areas in Bangsamoro region.

COTABATO CITY — Officials on Wednesday, March 5, approved the Implementing Rules and Regulations for enforcing a Bangsamoro regional law that guarantees essential humanitarian interventions for internally displaced persons in the autonomous region.

The Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) for the newly-enacted Bangsamoro Autonomy Act 62 was signed and launched by regional officials, among them Social Services Minister Raissa Jajurie, on Wednesday morning at the capitol of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

The BAA 62, also known as "An Act Protecting the Rights of Internally Displaced Persons in BARMM," was passed just a few days ago by the 80-seat Bangsamoro Parliament. Its members include Jajurie and Melanio Ulama, who represents the non-Moro indigenous Teduray community in the regional lawmaking body.

Melanio is also the concurrent minister of BARMM’s Indigenous Peoples Affairs Ministry, which runs extensive peace and security programs in the troubled ancestral lands of the Teduray ethnic group in the adjoining Maguindanao del Sur and Maguindanao del Norte provinces of the Bangsamoro region.

The IRR for the regionwide enforcement of BAA 62 mandates BARMM agencies to provide essential services to communities affected by armed conflicts, organized or planned attacks, land control issues, and other security concerns.

"I am thankful to all the officials of the Bangsamoro government who helped roll out this IRR for BAA 62,” Jajurie told reporters on the sidelines of Wednesday’s symbolic event at the Shariff Kabunsuan Complex inside the BARMM regional center in Cotabato City.

The crafting of the IRR for BAA 62 was supported by the Consortium of Bangsamoro Civil Society, community workers in the region, the United Nations Commission on Human Rights, and other UN agencies with projects in far-flung areas of BARMM’s three cities and five provinces.

The recurring displacement of BARMM residents due to armed conflicts, squabbles for control of lands by armed groups, clan wars and political disputes among big families are the nagging issues that regional agencies are trying to address head-on via legislative measures.

BARMM’s health minister, the physician-ophthalmologist Kadil Sinolinding Jr., said that all of the departments in their ministry shall cooperate in helping push the IRR for the BAA 62 forward.

“That regional law, the BAA 62, is very essential in addressing the adverse impact of security problems on our constituents. Now we have that law which is good for IDPs in the autonomous region,” Bangsamoro Labor and Employment Minister Muslimin Sema, chairman of the Moro National Liberation Front, said.