PDEA-12 agents seize 'marijuana parcel' from Manila

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency 12 is now in custody of a parcel containing P360,000 worth of marijuana, which was found in a warehouse of a cargo forwarding firm in Polomolok, South Cotabato

COTABATO CITY — Anti-narcotics agents seized three kilos of dried marijuana from a parcel found with the help of a drug detection dog at a forwarding firm's warehouse in Barangay Glamang, Polomolok, South Cotabato, on Wednesday, March 5.

Benjamin Recites, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-12, told reporters on Thursday, February 6, that the package from a sender in Quiapo in Metro Manila was consigned to a resident of General Santos City, now subject of an extensive manhunt by PDEA-12 agents and policemen from units of the Police Regional Office-12.

Recites said they learned of the supposed delivery in General Santos City of the package, containing six compressed bricks of dried marijuana leaves, costing P360,000, from confidential informants, enabling them to promptly carry out the interdiction operation with the help of the Polomolok Municipal Police Station and operatives from PRO-12 units.

Barangay Glamang in Polomolok, where the warehouse of the parcel and cargo forwarding firm that PDEA-12 agents raided on Wednesday afternoon is located, is not too distant from General Santos City.

Recites said the operation that resulted in the confiscation of the six marijuana bricks was also assisted by the Philippine Coast Guard Intelligence Group-Southern Mindanao.