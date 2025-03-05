Military, police, LGU execs working to settle Moro vs Moro conflict

The leaders of the feuding Moro groups in Tugunan, Cotabato have signed an agreement to move away from the area to pave the way for the peaceful settlement of their deadly dispute.

COTABATO CITY — The police, the military and local executives are cooperating to restore normalcy in Tugunan town in Cotabato, scene of deadly clashes early this week between two local factions in the Moro Islamic Liberation Front.

Emissaries dispatched to Tugunan on Tuesday, March 4, by Bangsamoro Chief Minister Ahod Balawag Ebrahim successfully facilitated the disengagement of two enemy MILF groups—one led by Atang Abdulkarim and the other by Tutah Abdullah.

The two MILF commanders reached an interim agreement, allowing their superiors in the MILF to resolve the misunderstanding amicably.

They signed the agreement brokered by Tugunan municipal officials and senior MILF leaders in Cotabato province Cotabato on Tuesday, in the presence of representatives from the Pikit Municipal Police Station and the Army's 602nd Infantry Brigade.

Brig. Gen. Romeo Macapaz, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region and his counterpart in Region 12, Brig. Gen. Arnold Ardiente, separately said on Wednesday, March 5, that they will also help reconcile the two groups.

Tugunan is a newly created Bangsamoro municipality, covering barangays that originally belonged to Pikit municipality, inside Cotabato's core territory.

"Officials of the Maguindanao del Norte Provincial Police Office covering Tugunan and the seven other municipalities in that province that are under the Bangsamoro regional government shall reach out to these two feuding groups," Macapaz said.

Local executives have reportedly promised to help raise "blood money" for the families of the two villagers killed by members of one of the two groups late Saturday.

The encounters in Barangay Macabual in Tugunan erupted then when one of the two groups opened fire at residents who had just emerged from a mosque after a nighttime prayer, killing two of them, Peli Abdulkarim and Nhords Samama. The attack left a villager, Jaime Abdulkarim, wounded.

The two groups figured in a series of gunfights on Sunday, causing the displacement of hundreds of villagers.

Army Major Gen. Donald Gumiran, commander of the 6th Infantry Division, said the commander of the 602nd Infantry Brigade, Brig. Gen. Ricky Bunayog, had also communicated with the leaders of the two feuding MILF groups and urged them to reconcile so that villagers can return to their homes in Barangay Macabual.