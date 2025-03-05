^

Nation

Military, police, LGU execs working to settle Moro vs Moro conflict

John Unson - Philstar.com
March 5, 2025 | 6:41pm
Military, police, LGU execs working to settle Moro vs Moro conflict
The leaders of the feuding Moro groups in Tugunan, Cotabato have signed an agreement to move away from the area to pave the way for the peaceful settlement of their deadly dispute.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — The police, the military and local executives are cooperating to restore normalcy in Tugunan town in Cotabato, scene of deadly clashes early this week between two local factions in the Moro Islamic Liberation Front.

Emissaries dispatched to Tugunan on Tuesday, March 4, by Bangsamoro Chief Minister Ahod Balawag Ebrahim successfully facilitated the disengagement of two enemy MILF groups—one led by Atang Abdulkarim and the other by Tutah Abdullah.

The two MILF commanders reached an interim agreement, allowing their superiors in the MILF to resolve the misunderstanding amicably.

They signed the agreement brokered by Tugunan municipal officials and senior MILF leaders in Cotabato province Cotabato on Tuesday, in the presence of representatives from the Pikit Municipal Police Station and the Army's 602nd Infantry Brigade. 

Brig. Gen. Romeo Macapaz, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region and his counterpart in Region 12, Brig. Gen. Arnold Ardiente, separately said on Wednesday, March 5, that they will also help reconcile the two groups.

Tugunan is a newly created Bangsamoro municipality, covering barangays that originally belonged to Pikit municipality, inside Cotabato's core territory.

"Officials of the Maguindanao del Norte Provincial Police Office covering Tugunan and the seven other municipalities in that province that are under the Bangsamoro regional government shall reach out to these two feuding groups," Macapaz said.

Local executives have reportedly promised to help raise "blood money" for the families of the two villagers killed by members of one of the two groups late Saturday.

The encounters in Barangay Macabual in Tugunan erupted then when one of the two groups opened fire at residents who had just emerged from a mosque after a nighttime prayer, killing two of them, Peli Abdulkarim and Nhords Samama. The attack left a villager, Jaime Abdulkarim, wounded.

The two groups figured in a series of gunfights on Sunday, causing the displacement of hundreds of villagers. 

Army Major Gen. Donald Gumiran, commander of the 6th Infantry Division, said the commander of the 602nd Infantry Brigade, Brig. Gen. Ricky Bunayog, had also communicated with the leaders of the two feuding MILF groups and urged them to reconcile so that villagers can return to their homes in Barangay Macabual.

COTABATO
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
SC allows Zambales gubernatorial aspirant to run

SC allows Zambales gubernatorial aspirant to run

By Daphne Galvez | 19 hours ago
The Supreme Court has ordered the Commission on Elections to allow Chito Balintay, a member of the Indigenous Peoples of Zambales,...
Nation
fbtw
Wife, kids help cops arrest drug suspect

Wife, kids help cops arrest drug suspect

By Ed Amoroso | 19 hours ago
Police arrested a wanted drug suspect with the help of his wife and children in Taytay, Rizal on Sunday.
Nation
fbtw
Police colonel held for sex raps

Police colonel held for sex raps

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
A police colonel wanted for alleged acts of lasciviousness was arrested in Quezon City yesterday.
Nation
fbtw

China spies infiltrating LGUs? NBI checking

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 19 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation is looking into reports that Chinese spies have been using civic organizations as cover to infiltrate local government units to gather intelligence information.
Nation
fbtw
Pimentel seeks probe of collapsing bridges

Pimentel seeks probe of collapsing bridges

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 19 hours ago
Following the collapse of a newly opened bridge in Isabela last week, Sen. Koko Pimentel has called for an inquiry into reports...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Orbos named PTV general manager

Orbos named PTV general manager

By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
A former Cabinet official has been designated as officer-in-charge general manager of the state-run People’s Television...
Nation
fbtw
Group seeks to declare March &lsquo;Bawal Bastos&rsquo; Awareness Month

Group seeks to declare March ‘Bawal Bastos’ Awareness Month

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 19 hours ago
In line with Women’s Month, a party-list group has filed a resolution seeking to declare March as “Bawal Bastos”...
Nation
fbtw
PCO chief decries &lsquo;demolition job&rsquo;

PCO chief decries ‘demolition job’

By Helen Flores | 19 hours ago
Nothing but a “demolition job.”
Nation
fbtw
3 die in Negros vehicular mishap

3 die in Negros vehicular mishap

By Cesar Ramirez | 19 hours ago
Three people died when a truck hit two motorcycles in Himamaylan, Negros Occidental yesterday morning.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with