^

Nation

4 arrested in PDEA Pagadian City drug den raid

John Unson - Philstar.com
March 5, 2025 | 3:49pm
The four individuals arrested in Pagadian City by agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency are now all detained, awaiting prosecution for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency raided a drug den and arrested its owner and three others in an operation in Barangay Santo Niño in Pagadian City on Tuesday afternoon, March 4.

Maharani Gadaoni-Tosoc, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-9, told reporters on Wednesday, March 5, that all four suspects are now in their custody.

One of the four suspects is the owner of the drug den in Purok Ferdinand in Barangay Santo Niño that PDEA-9 agents and policemen from the Pagadian City Police Office raided and immediately closed down with the help of local officials and volunteer community watchmen.

PDEA-9 agents found P84,320 worth of shabu, drug sniffing paraphernalia and ammunition for M16 rifles in the drug den.

Gadaoni-Tosoc said the operation that resulted in the arrest of the four individuals and confiscation from them of shabu was based on reports by barangay officials about their drug trafficking activities and the pot sessions that they facilitate in their den.

