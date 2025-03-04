Big-time drug dealer posing as tricycle driver caught in Nueva Vizcaya sting

BAGUIO CITY — A big-time drug dealer, posing as a tricycle driver, was arrested just before lunch on Tuesday, March 4, in Barangay Salvacion, Bayombong town, Nueva Vizcaya.

Inter-operable anti-drug units from the PDEA-Nueva Vizcaya and Ifugao offices, PNP Drug Enforcement Group Special Operations Unit 2, Bayombong police, Nueva Vizcaya Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit, and counter-intelligence operatives from the PNP Regional Intelligence Unit 2 apprehended "Archie" for selling at least 35 grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride (shabu), valued at P238,000.

According to PDEA-Cordillera, "Archie" initially sold 5 grams of shabu worth P15,000. However, when frisked, authorities found three more packets containing 30 grams of shabu valued at P204,000.

The suspect will face charges for illegal drug sale, a non-bailable criminal offense.